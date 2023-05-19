Road to Sonic Bang returns this August 2023

The last Sonic Bang was all the way in 2014, but it seems like we haven’t seen the last of them yet. Road to Sonic Bang is set for 2023, and boy, we cannot be more excited.

Self-proclaimed as the “multiverse of music”, it really does feel like what they’re advertising. Both international and local acts are making their way to Thailand to let their fans jump to their beats, as well as let new people discover their talents.

[Hero and featured image credit: SONIC BANG/Facebook]

Road to Sonic Bang 2023 is back for international music lovers

Headlining the event are Los Angeles American pop rock band LANY, Ontario indie pop band Valley, South Korean rock band ADOY, Japanese funk soul band Nulbarich, Thai indie-pop duo HYBS, and Osaka-based rock band Burnout Syndromes.

The official organisers are teasing that more international talents will be coming to the event, and more details will be announced soon.

The event will be on 12 August, 2023. Just in time for Thai Mother’s Day, so if you’re looking for plans to take your mum out somewhere, this might be it. Let her rock out to Burnout Syndromes and sing along to HYBS. It will take place to Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6, Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.

Online tickets can be bought for THB 3,500, and THB 4,500 at the door.

You can find more information, along with purchase tickets at Live Nation’s website.