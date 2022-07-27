facebook
Rolling Loud is coming to Thailand in 2023
Rolling Loud is coming to Thailand in 2023

Natasha Sethi
Rolling Loud is coming to Thailand in 2023
Rolling Loud is coming to Thailand in 2023

The world-famous hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand next year. Here are all the details.

Exciting news for hip-hop lovers: Rolling Loud is heading to Thailand in 2023. This expansion into the Land of Smiles marks the international hip-hop music festival’s first official event in the country, as well as the first official event in all of Asia. On 26 July 2022, Rolling Loud made the announcement via a post on Twitter reading: ‘Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023.’ 

Established by a friend duo in 2015, Rolling Loud is one of the largest hip-hop festivals in the world. Previous locations include the United States of America, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, Canada, and more; and previous acts and headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Future, A$AP Rocky, and more. The latest Rolling Loud festival was Rolling Loud Miami which took place last weekend from 22-24 July 2022. 

Further information for Rolling Loud Thailand including dates, tickets, location, and lineup hasn’t been announced yet, so watch this space for updates. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Rolling Loud]

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
