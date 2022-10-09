Sentosa, Singapore will host its first food festival on 21 October

Singapore is always brimming with large food festivals, but Sentosa never had one, until now. Presenting: Sentosa Food Fest, consisting of four different events over ten weeks.

There are beachside barbecues, food trucks, and craft beer, as well as Sentosa’s various restaurants serving menus created specially for the festival. Kicking off the celebration is Sentosa GrillFest. The event returns to the island from 21 October to 13 November in its biggest form yet, involving 31 food vendors and over 200 dishes served by the shore.

[Hero and featured image credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash]

All the deets we have on Sentosa Food Fest

The barbecue festival will be spread out between Beach Plaza and Scentopia, and spans four zones offering local dishes, live grilling stations, popular items from the event’s past editions, and an entertainment area with beer, desserts, and music.

Following that, the Sentosa Restaurant Trail brings together the island’s dining establishments from 7 to 17 November. Twelve venues from beach clubs to waterfront restaurants will present lunch and dinner set menus ranging from S$30++ to S$80++.

These restaurants include Bedrock Origin, Greenwood Fish Market, The Kitchen Table, FOC Sentosa, and Ola Beach Club, which will be serving dishes such as steak, squid ink paella, blue swimmer crab fried rice, and the Hawaiian-inspired huli huli chicken.

Other events include the Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta, which will offer a food market and free movie screenings at Palawan Green from 18 to 27 November. Following that, the Craft Beer Jamboree will take place from 25 November to 4 December pouring brews by local and international brands.

A range of food-related programmes and activities are also planned throughout the Sentosa Food Fest, including cooking workshops by the Junior Chef Association and sustainable farming and habits workshops by Siloso Beach Resort.

Sentosa Food Fest 2022

21 October – 31 December 2022

Friday – Sunday, 5pm – 9pm

Sentosa Grill Fest: 21 October – 13 November

Sentosa Restaurant Trail: 7 – 17 November

Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta: 18 – 27 November

Craft Beer Jamboree: 25 November – 4 December

Entry to the festival is free, with food paid separately. Visit their website for more details.