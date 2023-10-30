As the new year is quickly approaching, so is ART SG 2024.

ART SG, the largest international art fair in Southeast Asia, will return after a highly successful debut earlier this year. The fair attracted an impressive 43,000 visitors during its inaugural event and will be open again during Singapore Art Week 2024. From 19 to 21 January 2024, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, art enthusiasts discover and explore new horizons for Singapore and Southeast Asia’s art scene.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: ART SG]

Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up

The upcoming international art fair is highly regarded for its exceptional curation of the finest galleries worldwide. Thereby, ART SG 2024 will present 115 leading showrooms from 33 countries and territories. Some noteworthy galleries include Gagosian, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, Stephen Friedman Gallery, Galerie Gisela Capitain, Xavier Hufkens, Annely Juda Fine Art, Goodman Gallery, White Cube, Kukje Gallery, Galerie Karsten Greve, and many more. In addition to these prominent galleries, 38 new exhibitors will also be participating in the event to strengthen their presence and reach a global art audience.

ART SG 2024 will also feature an impressive line-up of Southeast Asian galleries, such as Yavuz Gallery, Richard Koh Fine Art, Mizuma Gallery, Sullivan + Strumpf, and FOST GALLERY. Alongside them, some new names will also join the event, including BANGKOK CITYCITY GALLERY, Nadi Gallery, Wei-Ling Gallery, The Back Room, Rissim Contemporary, Srisasanti Gallery, and Kohesi Initiatives.

For further information, please visit ART SG’s website here.