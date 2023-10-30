facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up
Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up
Culture
30 Oct 2023 08:08 PM

Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

As the new year is quickly approaching, so is ART SG 2024. 

ART SG, the largest international art fair in Southeast Asia, will return after a highly successful debut earlier this year. The fair attracted an impressive 43,000 visitors during its inaugural event and will be open again during Singapore Art Week 2024. From 19 to 21 January 2024, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, art enthusiasts discover and explore new horizons for Singapore and Southeast Asia’s art scene.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: ART SG]

Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up

Image Credit: ART SG

The upcoming international art fair is highly regarded for its exceptional curation of the finest galleries worldwide. Thereby, ART SG 2024 will present 115 leading showrooms from 33 countries and territories. Some noteworthy galleries include Gagosian, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, Stephen Friedman Gallery, Galerie Gisela Capitain, Xavier Hufkens, Annely Juda Fine Art, Goodman Gallery, White Cube, Kukje Gallery, Galerie Karsten Greve, and many more. In addition to these prominent galleries, 38 new exhibitors will also be participating in the event to strengthen their presence and reach a global art audience.

ART SG 2024 will also feature an impressive line-up of Southeast Asian galleries, such as Yavuz Gallery, Richard Koh Fine Art, Mizuma Gallery, Sullivan + Strumpf, and FOST GALLERY. Alongside them, some new names will also join the event, including BANGKOK CITYCITY GALLERY, Nadi Gallery, Wei-Ling Gallery, The Back Room, Rissim Contemporary, Srisasanti Gallery, and Kohesi Initiatives.

For further information, please visit ART SG’s website here

Marina Bay Sands Exhibition Gagosian Singapore Art Week Bastian ART SG international art fair Whitecube
You might also like ...
Singapore Art Week: Art SG returns in 2024 for its second edition with a stellar line-up

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.