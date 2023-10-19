Singapore to get first Nintendo pop-up store in November 2023

If you find yourself immersed in the worlds of Super Mario, Pikmin and The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo has some great news for fans in Singapore. The Japanese gaming giant is opening its first Southeast Asian pop-up store in the Lion City.

The Nintendo pop-up store will have limited-edition collectables and exclusive items you wouldn’t want to miss.

More about Nintendo’s Singapore pop-up store: When, where and what to expect

Date, time and venue

Singapore can enjoy the pop-up store for a limited period, between 17 November 2023 and 1 January 2024. Head to levels 04-220 and 221 at the Jewel Changi Airport for the ultimate Nintendo experience, and enjoy the gaming world live.

What to find at the Nintendo store

According to the Nintendo website, the upcoming Singapore store promises a wide collection of merchandise from Super Mario and Animal Crossing to Splatoon, comprising items that were only available at Nintendo’s Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto stores.

The pop-up store will also celebrate the essence of Singapore with six uniquely designed postcards showing iconic landmarks of the country. Shoppers spending a minimum of SGD 80 shall get one of these limited-edition postcards till stock remains.

Nintendo has teased the store announcement with products featuring special game illustrations, which include garments, home decor items, tableware and much more.

More information about product lineups and details will be revealed closer to the date of the launch.

Do you have a Nintendo account?

Nintendo account holders are up for a special treat. Players who check into their account at the venue can get one of the 18 specially designed tickets.

Remember to log in to your account and check in at the store with the QR code displayed at the entrance. Once verified by the staff, you will get the sticker.

(Hero and feature image credit: Nintendo)