Skrillex to play live in Bangkok this week—tickets go on sale shortly
17 Jan 2023

Skrillex to play live in Bangkok this week—tickets go on sale shortly

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Don’t let this slip under your radar—Skrillex is coming to Bangkok and playing live for one night only.

It’s certainly a familiar name, but he was never forgotten. Famous for bangers such as ‘Bangarang’ and ‘Purple Lamborghini’ for the Suicide Squad movie, the world-class producer Skrillex will be playing in Bangkok on Friday, 20 January.

The DJ also just released a new single titled ‘Rumble’ earlier in the month, which we can totally see being played on the date, along with his two decades of solid discography.

In a collaboration with Retox Sessions, the event is to be held at Onyx RCA. The door opens at 9pm.

Tickets can be bought at Eventpop from 5pm, 17 January onwards. You can also buy tickets at Onyx’s own ticket booth, on a first-come-first-serve basis from 8pm onwards.

