Spartan Race Thailand is coming back this August 2022

The dates to mark: 13-14 August 2022. The location to mark: Huay Tueng Tao, Chiang Mai, Thailand. Spartan Race Thailand is back.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Spartan Race Thailand (finally) makes a return this August 2022. It’s taking place on 13-14 August 2022 at Huay Tueng Tao, Chiang Mai. Get your racing gear ready, get your stamina ready, get your endurance ready. Goodness knows you’re going to need all three. You can register and purchase tickets via this website.

[Hero and featured image credit:Marc Rafanell López/Unsplash]

Spartan Race Thailand 2022: All the details

Spartan Race Thailand races

This edition of Spartan Race Thailand will feature two race types: ‘Chiang Mai Sprint’ and ‘Chiang Mai Super’. For ‘Chiang Mai Sprint,’ the distance is 5 km, 20 obstacles. This one is the shortest distance and is recommended for those venturing into the Spartan world for the first time. For ‘Chiang Mai Super,’ the distance is 10 km, 25 obstacles. If you’ve completed a ‘Spartan Sprint’ before, consider opting for this more rigorous, demanding option. If you’re looking to challenge yourself immensely, sign up for both race types.

Spartan Race Thailand tickets

There are three types of tickets for each race type: ‘Elite,’ ‘Age Group,’ and ‘Open.’ Here are the ticket details.

‘Chiang Mai Super’ (13 August 2022)

‘Elite’ (THB 2600)

‘Age Group’ (THB 2300)

‘Open’ (THB 2000)

‘Chiang Mai Sprint’ (14 August 2022)

‘Elite’ (THB 2400)

‘Age Group’ (THB 2100)

‘Open’ (THB 1800)

Good luck to all those participating.