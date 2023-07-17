Taeyeon is coming to Bangkok this August

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, is finally coming to Bangkok for her ‘The Odd of Love’ concert. Here are all the details.

Taeyeon (real name: Kim Taeyeon) is coming to Bangkok in August for her ‘The Odd of Love’ concert. She’ll be performing at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani on 12 August 2023 and 13 August 2023. Tickets range from THB 2,000 to THB 6,500.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @TAEYEONsmtown / Twitter]

Taeyeon is currently a member and leader of S.M Entertainment K-pop girls group Girls’ Generation or SNSD, which comprises of eight members: Sunny, Tiffany, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Jessica also used to be in the group, but left in 2014.

Taeyeon debuted as part of Girls’ Generation in 2007, with her solo debut occurring in 2015. Taeyeon has released multiple albums and singles under her name. Her most famous songs include “INVU,” “I,” “Weekend” and “Fine.” She is currently touring across Asia for her ‘The Odd of Love’ tour and has stopped in Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo. She will hit Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore next.

The set list for her ‘The Odd of Love’ concert may vary from concert to concert, but there will sure to be many of her fans’ cherished songs and plenty of her energetic dancing and singing.

If you want to get ready for the concert and listen to the talented Taeyeon’s full discography, you can listen on her Spotify artist page.

You can also buy tickets to Taeyeon’s The Odd of Love concert in Bangkok here.