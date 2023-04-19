From cargo pants and corsets to ski goggles, everyone really rocked it at Rolling Loud Thailand. Here’s some of the best fashion we spotted at the festival.

This year’s Songkran has been insane. With many festivals occurring over the Thai New Year, one that we cannot forget is Rolling Loud. The three-day hip-hop event took place on April 13-15 at Legend Siam, Pattaya. As the top headliners included Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott, everyone was definitely dressing to impress. With that, here are the 10 fashion trends we spotted at the music event.

[Hero Image Credit: Rolling Loud / @IZZYNUZZOPHOTO; Featured Image Credit: @alicecassils/Instagram]

10 fashion trends we spotted at Rolling Loud Thailand 2023

Sparkly pieces

Whether that be tops, dresses, or bags, sparkly pieces are a great way to make yourself look très chic. Great for both day and night, this trend isn’t just for nightlife anymore.

Keeping it Y2K

Making a major come back for a while now is Y2K fashion. The nostalgic value this aesthetic has appeals to many and that was shown everywhere at Rolling Loud Thailand. Futuristic but slightly retro, check out this outfit. It’s giving Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera all at the same time.

Parachute pants

Another hot trend we’ve seen all over social media and at Rolling Loud Thailand is parachute pants. Comfortable yet stylish, it’s no wonder so many people wore these loosely fitted buzzy bottoms.

Corsets

The waist line’s forever best friend, the corset. Serving women throughout the centuries, the corset evolution has become a daily fashion worn for style.

Lots & lots of knitwear

As we walked around the event, many were wearing crochet outfits. Ideal for Thailand’s hot weather, the beach, and for the spring/summer season, crochet is the obvious answer. Even BIBI, the South Korean artist, was performing in a gorgeous knitted two piece.

Mini skirts (especially denim)

Throughout the music festival, we saw a lot of mini skirts. Even the Thai artist Matcha Mosimann and model Helena Busch were rocking it.

Low rise bottoms

With Y2K aesthetics back, so are low rise bottoms. Many individuals were embracing their torsos and getting low at the festival.

Cargo pants

Baggy legs and lots of pocket space, cargo pants are the it look for 2023. No wonder this street style garment was seen everywhere at Rolling Loud, and it’s large utility pockets are great for storage.

Cut-out dress or body suit

As we already know, less is more and that’s this season’s trend. Even Jessica Ho, aka Jessi, was spotted in a purple cut-out one piece as everyone was screaming “I see you looking at my p-i-c.”

Sports ski goggles

Coming in different shapes and styles, the last trend we saw was ski goggles. Spotted wearing his Moncler mirrored ski goggles was specifiedfiction aka Jonathan Desrosiers. K. Charles also wore mirrored ski eyewear. So avant-garde.