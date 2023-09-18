Thailand Comic Con is returning this September 2023

Attention, nerds and geeks in Bangkok: Thailand Comic Con 2023 is kicking off this weekend at Paragon Hall.

After shutting down for a couple of years due to the pandemic, Thailand Comic Con returned to the glee of all nerds last year. The gathering that celebrates all things pop culture featured local and international cosplayers, contests, and figurine showcases that lowly nerds like me could only hope to one day own (and have space in their houses for). Thailand Comic Con 2023, which starts this Friday all the way through Sunday, is set to bring more geeky goodness to our lives.

Like years before, Thailand Comic Con 2023 has a number of exhibitors and activities on its main stage. One of the things it’s highlighting this year is its lineup of Vtubers, streamers who use digital avatars. There are a number of popular Vtubers set to make an appearance this year and their fans also have the chance for a curious little meet-and-greet. Yes, fans will actually be able to stand beside their favourite Vtuber and get a photo.

Thailand Comic Con 2023 will also feature a number of figurines and collectables so collectors will have the time of their lives weaving through the alleys of booths as they peruse what exhibitors have to offer. Some popular local cosplayers will also be attending, selling sets and roaming around so you can snap a photo with them. Prime Video will also be showcasing some of its shows including Gen V, their latest series which is a spin-off of The Boys.

In previous years, there was an admission fee for entry though the organisers don’t seem to have announced yet whether it will be the same this year or what the prices will be. Thailand Comic Con 2023 will be held at Royal Paragon Hall at Siam Paragon from September 22 until 24. Make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to get updates.