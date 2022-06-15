5 reasons to visit The Hamlet for Good in Bangkok this weekend

This weekend, 18-19 June 2022, we’re heading to The Hamlet for Good event. Here are five reasons why.

This 18-19 June 2022, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown is the place to be, and The Hamlet for Good is the reason why. The two-day food, art, and wellness festival brings together famous local chefs, emerging artists, award-winning mixologists, and cutting-edge DJs. Plus, the event is in aid of a good cause as all the proceeds from the event will go to a charitable cause. All in all, The Hamlet for Good promises a weekend of feasting, painting, and partying.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Hamlet for Good]

5 reasons to visit The Hamlet for Good in Bangkok

1. The food

The first and foremost reason to spend your weekend at The Hamlet for Good is the food. 10 chefs, 4 venues, 4 meals, 2 days – culinary collaborations will be at the forefront of this two-day mini-festival. Throughout the weekend, expect meals crafted by local chefs from several dining outlets including: Bo.lan, Samuay & Sons, 100 Mahaseth, SAMRUB SAMRUB THAI, Appia, Billy’s Smokehouse, Samlor, Mother, and Aunglo by Yangrak.

For Saturday, 18 June 2022, you have the choice between three collaboration dinners happening simultaneously at three venues: a four-hands dinner serving meaty treats at Patina Bangkok; a six-hands dinner serving authentic Thai dishes at Baan Rim Naam; and a four-hands dinner serving sustainable Thai food at Hong Sieng Kong. Each dinner is priced at THB 3,000++ and is inclusive of one welcome drink, access to the Teens of Thailand bar takeover, and access to the Transport Live experience.

For Sunday, 19 June 2022, expect a vibrant, sumptuous collaborative brunch served at the hotel’s JAM JAM Eatery & Bar. The brunch is priced at THB 3,000++ and is inclusive of one welcome drink.

2. The booze

To go with good food, the event will also spotlight good booze. For the suppers on Saturday, the dinner at Patina will be served with libations from Campari; the dinner at Baan Rim Naam will be served with libations from Aperol; and the dinner at Hong Sieng Kong will be served with libations from Wine Garage. Following the dinners, a creative bar takeover will take place back at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown where mixologists from the award-winning Teens of Thailand will craft up creative, funky cocktails. The Sunday brunch will also be served with libations from Wine Garage.

For attendees that don’t have a dinner ticket, the tickets for the Teens of Thailand bar takeover are priced at THB 450 (early bird) and THB 550 (on the door).

3. The entertainment

To go with good food and good booze, is, of course, entertainment. Throughout the weekend, the event will house several DJs as well as a live orchestral performance. For Saturday, the bar takeover will be accompanied by Transport, a Bangkok-based DJ crew. For Sunday, the brunch will be accompanied by Disco Tropico’s DJ Kwoala; and ‘Live Painting Auction with Trey Hurst and Karina Retuert’ will be accompanied by a live cello performance by The Cellist Flat, a member of the National Symphony Orchestra.

For attendees that don’t have a dinner ticket, the tickets for Transport are priced at THB 450 (early bird) and THB 550 (on the door).

4. The workshops

Another reason to spend your weekend at The Hamlet for Good this weekend? The workshops. The event will see an artistic start with two painting-based artist-led workshops: ‘Art Therapy with Peace Please’ (THB 2,000) and ‘Watercolour Paints with Sansuwanya’ (THB 1,750). The two workshops will be followed by ‘ASAI Play Art Fest.’ Here, the ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, in collaboration with PLAY Art House, will transform into a unique art space exhibiting the artworks of 15 emerging artists across 16 different rooms. As for day two of the event, Sunday kicks off with a morning yoga session led by Kru Jah (THB 400), and concludes with another art workshop: ‘Live Painting Auction with Trey Hurst and Karina Retuert.’

5. The cause

Lastly, do it for a charitable cause. The upcoming mini-festival invites you to spend your weekend and spend your money dedicated to a good cause. All the net proceeds will go to support humanitarian assistance for victims of conflict.

For more information, visit The Hamlet for Good. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon.