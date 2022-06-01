The Script is coming to Bangkok this September with ‘The Greatest Hits Tour 2022’

Men who can’t be moved, brace yourselves: The Script is coming to Bangkok this 28 September 2022.

The Irish pop-rock band has announced that it will be coming to Bangkok’s Impact Arena as part of their ‘Greatest Hits Tour 2022.’ It will be will the band’s third ever show in Thailand, after previous concerts in 2015 and 2018.

Following the announcements of Justin Bieber and LANY, it really seems that the Bangkok concert scene is coming back to life with international artists. The Script includes Bangkok as part of their world tour to promote their current album Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits.