facebook
Home > Culture > Events > The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival is coming to Bangkok next week
The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival is coming to Bangkok next week
Culture
20 Oct 2022 06:00 PM

The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival is coming to Bangkok next week

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival coming to Thailand for its fifth rendition. Get ready for physical screenings of gorgeous cinematography and stories that suck you right in.

Taiwan is known for some of the most iconic films—The Sadness (2021) and Terrorizers (1986), to name a few, and who could forget Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)? If you’re not familiar with the Taiwanese film industry, you’d be surprised at the standard of compelling dramas they put out for the world to see.

This October, they’re bringing just that to Thailand again. The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival 2022 will feature six documentaries, five feature films, and another programme comprised of five shorts.

The physical screenings will take place from 26-30 October for Bangkok at SF Cinema MBK Center, House Samyan, and Doc Club & Pub. For other areas, it will be 4-6 November at A.E.Y Space in Songkhla, SFX Cinema Maya in Chiang Mai, and to be announced for Hat Yai.

[Hero and featured image credit: Taiwan Documentary Film Festival in Thailand/Facebook]

You can find the programs of Taiwan Documentary Film Festival 2022 below:

Image credit: Documentary Club
Image credit: Documentary Club

You can find more information on the Taiwan Documentary Film Festival website and their Facebook page.

Events Festivals Films
You might also like ...
The Taiwan Documentary Film Festival is coming to Bangkok next week

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.