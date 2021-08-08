Tokyo 2020 best moments: from new friendships to world records

Tokyo 2020 was filled with many moments. Here are some of the most memorable.

There were many firsts when it came to this year’s Olympics. Many athletes joined for the first time, several sports were added for the first time, underdogs made waves, and women made history. World records were set, and friendships were made.

If, like us, you’re feeling a little sad as the Summer Olympics end today, here are some of the best moments from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tokyo 2020 Official Facebook]

Kiran Badloe embraced anime

This Olympian turned heads because of what’s on his head, by styling his hair after popular anime character Aang, the anime character from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang, in the show, is a wind master. It’s like the haircut gave him power, the power he truly needed to become a wind master. Whether it’s his haircut or his skills — maybe a combination of both — we were all watching with joy when the Dutch windsurfer won gold in the Men’s RS:X.

Shared gold between friends

Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi, two long-time friends and athletes, were locked in a draw for the gold in the high jump competition. The story of their friendship is really one you cannot replicate. Suffering similar accidents, both with threats of never being able to compete again, they became each other’s strength in awful situations.

After hours of competing, they were faced with a choice, they could either participate in a jump-off or settle for a tie. Barshim only had one question: “can we have two golds?” In the end, both athletes went home with a gold medal each. Very heartwarming.

Caeleb Dressler’s world record

There were a lot of eyes on the swimming events for this year’s Olympics. Many have witnessed Dressler’s climb to the top, with five gold medals at Tokyo 2020. However, by far, the best reaction he had was after he finished his 100m butterfly and broke the world record. He reached for the gold, completing his race at 49.45 seconds.

Sifan Hassan’s miraculous win

This woman can do it all. Sifan Hassan is a middle and long-distance runner. In her 1500m race, she suffered a fall — not a trip, but a real fall onto her hip. Some would think that this would be enough reason for her to miss out on the competition. However, instead, she got back up and proceeded to win the 1500m race. She also didn’t stop just there. Later that day, Hassan also participated in the 5000m race. She ended up with two golds for the Netherlands on the same day of her fall.

Tom Daley knitting

One of the best moments at this year’s Olympics happened on the sidelines. During meets, we see diver Tom Daley knitting many miraculous things. He created a Team GB cardigan and outfits for his pets. During the competition, the Daley alongside partner Matty Lee won gold for their Men’s synchronised 10m platform finals. A little later on, we then saw a special knit by Daley to fit his gold medal, perfect to make sure it doesn’t get scuffed up.

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s world record

At another track meet, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the fastest woman on earth. In the 100m events, the Jamaican runner crossed the line in record time. This 10.61-second win broke an Olympic record made by Florence Griffith Joyner 33 years prior. Her reaction to her record-breaking race was definitely one of the best moments at Tokyo 2020. The race was a sweep for team Jamaica, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning silver and Shericka Jackson taking bronze.

Simone Biles taking a stand

We all knew that the G.O.A.T would return to do something great. However, in her participation this year, Simone Biles inspired us all by not participating. Citing her mental health as being one of the reasons why she chooses to not compete, her stand is one of the reasons we commend her. Within that break, we saw her appearance on the sidelines. She was there to support her team and to cheer them on. It proves that the Olympics are about so much more than sport.