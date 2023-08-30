Transmission and Hardmission Festival return to Bangkok this October 2023

Get ready for the comeback of Transmission Festival and the first Hardmission Bangkok 2023, the music festivals that gather international DJs to awaken your senses.

It seems like Bangkok is really the city of concerts this 2023, as two more international music festivals will take place soon in October at BITEC Bangna.

After five years, Transmission Festival will take place in Bangkok on 2 October 2023 under the theme ‘The Awakening’. In this third edition, a line-up of nine world-class DJs will transport you to another world with stunning visualisations, lighting, lasers, and music. The line-up includes: Blastoyz, Cosmic Gate, Daxson, Ferry Corsten (System F), Jonnie B, MaRLo (Tech Energy), Stoneface & Terminal (Hybrid Live), Will Atkinson, and Xijaro & Pitch.

For the even more hardcore fans, book another ticket to Hardmission Bangkok 2023 on 22 October. For the first time ever in Bangkok, Hardmission under the theme ‘The Prophecy’ will lure you to dive deeper into spectacular sound and visuals. You will find these DJs on the stage: Code Black, Coone, D-Block & S-te-fan, Darren Styles, Keltek, Overdrive, Sefa, Sickmode, and Ayrton L.

If you wonder what kind of experience you’re going to get, see what took place in Prague 2018 here:

2023 Bangkok Transmission tickets are priced at THB3,100 and Hardmission at THB2,700. You can buy a combo set for both events at THB5,200. The festivals take place at BITEC Bangna.

For more information and booking, visit Ticketmelon.

[Hero and featured image credit: Transmission Festival]