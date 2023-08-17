How much will 2023 UEFA Super Cup winners get?

Here’s what you need to know about the prize money for the UEFA Super Cup.

As is customary in the European club football calendar, the start of a new season sees a clash of the titans with two of the best teams in the continent going head-to-head in a one-off encounter for the UEFA Super Cup title. As the 2023 edition of the UEFA Super Cup is scheduled to be played at 8 PM GMT on August 16 (August 17, 3 AM SGT), we take a closer look at the competition before deep diving into the impressive prize money at stake.

Organised by UEFA, the apex governing body for football in Europe, the UEFA Super Cup is an annual club football match contested by the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League from the previous season. However, the competition is not recognised as one of UEFA’s major club competitions, despite featuring some of the biggest football players and clubs in the world.

Fortunately, that has not stopped fans from tuning in and being excited about the UEFA Super Cup each year. As 2023 is no exception, here is everything you need to know about this year’s UEFA Super Cup, including its prize money, the participating teams, the venue and where you can watch this exciting fixture.

Which teams will be participating in the UEFA Super Cup 2023?

Founded in 1972, the UEFA Super Cup was originally called the Super Competition and later the European Super Cup. It was not until 1995 that UEFA rebranded it as the UEFA Super Cup, and the same iteration has been in place since then.

Dutch football club Ajax is considered to be the first official winner of the UEFA Super Cup. Three teams, namely Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and AC Milan, have won the most UEFA Super Cup titles with five trophies each. Spain holds the record for most wins by teams from a single nation (16), followed by England and Italy with nine wins each.

The winners of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City, will face Sevilla FC, the champions of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. While this year will mark Manchester City’s maiden UEFA Super Cup appearance, it will be Sevilla FC’s seventh. Notably, the Spanish outfit and the current Europa League holders previously won the coveted title back in 2006.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup 2023 be played?

The exciting fixture will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. Initially, the match was supposed to be held at the Ak Bars Arena in Kazan, Russia. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted UEFA to move the competition to Greece.

What will be the 2023 UEFA Super Cup prize money?

Since 2020, UEFA has standardised the prize money pool for the Super Cup. Going by that knowledge, the winners of the UEFA Super Cup 2023 will be rewarded with a massive USD 5.5 million (SGD 7.4 million). The runners-up will receive around USD 4.1 million (SGD 5.5 million).

Where can you watch it?

Fans in Singapore can live stream the UEFA Super Cup 2023 on beIN Sports, the official broadcaster for the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the prize money for the UEFA Super Cup 2023?

Where can I stream the UEFA Super Cup 2023?

Which teams will be playing in the UEFA Super Cup 2023?

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@UEFA Champions League and Instagram/@Manchester City)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Manchester City)