Home > Culture > Events > Venice Film Festival 2021: the best looks from the red carpet
Culture
06 Sep 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021: the best looks from the red carpet

Browse gallery
Venice Film Festival 2021: the best looks from the red carpet
Akriti Sharma
Venice Film Festival 2021: the best looks from the red carpet
Culture
Venice Film Festival 2021: the best looks from the red carpet

The Venice Film Festival 2021, organised by La Biennale di Venezia, has returned after a hiatus and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place at The Lido of Venice (Italy), the oldest film festival in the world, kicked off on 1 September amidst mandatory temperature checks and much-awaited hype for the upcoming movies. The star-studded event will continue until 11 September, with stars walking the red carpet for movie premieres and screenings. The festival’s opening night movie was Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, which got a five-minute standing ovation from the audience for a powerful performance by Penélope Cruz.

The stars are leaving no stone unturned in the fashion department as well. From Zendaya and Dakota Johnson to Timothée Chalamet and Benedict Cumberbatch, the entertainment industry’s finest have been heating up the red carpet.

These are some of the best red carpet looks from the Venice Film Festival 2021.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Fashion Style People Dakota Johnson Venice Film Festival Kristen Stewart Zendaya Timothee Chalamet
You might also like ...
Akriti Sharma
Full-time writer, part-time science nerd, Akriti switched gears to writing when she was at the precipice of her scientific career as a biotechnologist and never looked back. She loves to write every day and believes in pursuing stories with moral force. She is an enthusiastic traveller, photographer, chai aficionado, aspiring minimalist and a strong proponent of the Multiverse Theory.
Travel Food Culture Entertainment

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk