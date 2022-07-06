Lauv is headlining the VERY Festival 2022 in Bangkok

From dates to the location to tickets to the lineup, here are all the details of VERY Festival 2022.

As things return to normalcy in Bangkok and beyond, the country is back to hosting live events and welcoming international artists. The Land of Smiles is smiling again. Along with all the live concerts taking place in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, festivals are also making a comeback. Case in point, VERY Festival 2022 returns to the metropolis later this year. VERY Festival is among the city’s most popular music festivals. So, we know this is exhilarating news for you, Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: VERY Festival]

VERY Festival 2022: Dates & location

Initially organised as a two-day festival, VERY Festival has added another date and is now taking place across three dates from 25-27 November 2022 at Thunder Dome, Bangkok.

VERY Festival 2022: Lineup

The lineup for a festival makes or breaks the decision to purchase tickets, and we’re happy to say the lineup for this festival is certainly steering towards ‘make.’ From world-famous local artists to world-famous international artists, the extensive lineup spans different genres and different vibes. The majority of the lineup has been announced and four international artists are yet to be announced.

25 November 2022: Lauv (headliner), brb., Violette Wautier, AUTTA, and one more international artist.

26 November 2022: Keshi (headliner), pH-1, Numcha, Rocketman, and two more international artists.

27 November 2022: boy pablo, ADOY, joan, Phum Viphurit, HYBS, and one more international artist.

VERY Festival 2022: Tickets

There are four types of tickets for the festival: ‘2 Day Pass’, ‘November 25’, ‘November 26’, and ‘November 27’. Here are the details of each ticket type:

‘2 Day Pass’: THB 5,000 (phase 1), THB 5,500 (phase 2), THB 6,000 (phase 3).

‘November 25’: THB 2,600 (phase 1), THB 2,900 (phase 2), THB 3,200 (phase 3).

‘November 26’: THB 2,600 (phase 1), THB 2,900 (phase 2), THB 3,200 (phase 3).

‘November 27’: THB 2,600 (phase 1), THB 2,900 (phase 2), THB 3,200 (phase 3).

Tickets for 25 November 2022 go on sale from 10 July 2022 onwards. You can purchase tickets for VERY Festival 2022 here.

For more information, visit the website.