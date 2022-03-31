facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 April 2022
31 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Natasha Sethi
Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 April 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. For Songkran events in Bangkok, we’ll be publishing a separate roundup, so keep an eye out for that. From 1-15 April 2022, we’ve got a wellness fair, a coffee workshop, a bunch of fun pop-ups, and more. Get ready to mark your calendar. 

What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 April 2022

Lush Rooftop Party

Lush Rooftop Party

Event: Lush Rooftop LOUD party

Frolic under the sun and under the stars with music, drinks, and dancing at LOUD’s upcoming rooftop party. This time, the venue is Lush Rooftop and the theme is jungle/neon, so don’t forget to dress up.

Date
2 April 2022
more information
Shots, Drinking, and Dancing at Sing Sing

Shots, Drinking, and Dancing at Sing Sing

Event: Two Shots – Sing Sing Theater

Sing Sing Theater invites you for a fun, groovy night with their upcoming event. This is perfect for those wanting to spend their Saturday night drinking and dancing, or just drinking, or just dancing. A play on vaccine shots and alcohol shots, there’s plenty of fun to be had at Sing Sing.

Date
2 April 2022
more information
Indian Food & Live Music

Indian Food & Live Music

Event: The Great Indian Thai Curry Mash Up at HERE

For something more food-based and less booze-based, ‘The Great Indian Thai Curry Mash Up’ is a must-attend for admirers of Indian cuisine. The pop-up is a collaboration between HERE restaurant, Charmgang, and Siam Bharat Electric, and will feature music and a specially curated menu.

Date
2-3 April 2022
more information
Surfskate & Skateboard Competition

Surfskate & Skateboard Competition

Event: The Maple Jam #1

This weekend, The Maple Skate Park is hosting a friendly surfskate and skateboard competition. If you’re a skater and want to show off your skills, you know what you’re doing this weekend.

Date
2-3 April 2022
more information
Hotel Pool Party

Hotel Pool Party

Event: TOO HOT TO HANDLE Pool Party

The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit is hosting a pool party this weekend, and it promises to get very hot. Tickets are available for standing, high tables, or even cabana options, so call your friends and get ready to make a splash.

Date
3 April
more information
Coffee Workshop

Coffee Workshop

Event: Fun Barista and Latte Art Workshop 

Love coffee? Here’s a fun event for you. Delve into the science behind coffee-making and explore your creative side with the latte art workshop hosted by Billybillies.

Date
4 April 2022
more information
Music & Art at The Rat

Music & Art at The Rat

Event: United Pop-up @ The Rat Thonglor

Happening at a cool new underground venue, expect electronic music and art installations at this pop-up event in Thonglor. Brace yourselves for a fun, trippy night, which is also doubling as a launch of The Rat bar.

Date
5 April 2022
more information
A Wellness Fair

A Wellness Fair

Event: Conscious Chill – Wellness Fair @ Bangkok Island 

If you’re one for wellness events, this one is a must-attend. Expect wellness workshops like journaling, sunset yoga, a cacao ceremony, and more. Wednesdays are not only for wearing pink, Wednesdays are also for self-care, and this is the place to be for that.

Date
6 April 2022 
more information
Art Exhibition at MOCA

Art Exhibition at MOCA

Event: Rhythm of Heartbeat 

For gallery-goers, here’s an art exhibition for you. MOCA Bangkok’s ongoing solo art exhibition by Anan Panin is aimed to inspire art connoisseurs, and conveys the artist’s imaginations through 50 paintings, in an exhibition entitled ‘Rhythm of Heartbeat.’

Date
Until 6 April 2022
more information
Sarnies Food Pop-Up

Sarnies Food Pop-Up

Event: Sarnies Pop-Up

On top of a new menu at Sarnies Roastery, there’s also a Sarnies pop-up in Phrom Phong this week. From art on the pizza to art on the walls, the Japanese-influenced temporary space is brimming with creativity and colour. Pay a visit for good food, good cocktails, and good vibes. 

more information
