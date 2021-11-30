What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 December 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok.
From stand-up comedy to self-care sessions to new openings, here is what is happening in town this 1-15 December 2021. Whilst Christmas events are undoubtedly the highlight for the month of December, here are some other events to check out in Bangkok.
What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 December 2021
First on the list is a Christmas edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair at the Avani Sukhumvit. Expect over 150 artisans, entrepreneurs, and designers selling food, fashion items, cosmetics, home decor, arts, crafts, and lots more. Support local businesses while shopping for the festive season.
The Hive Thonglor is back with their iconic open-mic comedy night. ‘Lady Laughs: Stand Up Comedy’ is an all-female comedy show that features performers from open-mic, amateur, and professional backgrounds. If you’re feeling brave, you can also perform.
For an art exhibition, head over to River City Bangkok for the Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas. This upcoming debut solo exhibition showcases the work of a Thai fashion designer with a newfound passion for painting, and is centred around fashion, creativity, and surrealism.
Eco-friendly community space Seeds & Sunshine is organising an event that is all about self-care. For their ‘Sunday Self Care’ event, attendees are invited to connect with their body, breath, and mind, resulting in a healing and immersive experience. From guided meditations to yoga to sound healing and more, expect several self-care activities.
Another event by The Hive Bangkok, this one is all about mind reading and mind decoding. For this edition of their Thursday Social, the creative space is inviting Bangkok’s very own mind reader, Sarin The Mentalist.
For an afternoon of fun, check out the upcoming event that will comprise eating açaí bowls, sipping on red wine, and making some beautiful resins, all while contributing to a good cause. All profits will be donated to Wildlife Friends Foundation.
If you’re in search of something more sport-based, this one is perfect for you. The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2021 is happening this Sunday, 5 December 2021 at the Rajamangala National Stadium.
Looking to pamper yourself? Peninsula Bangkok’s ‘Wellness Festival’ is the way to go. This three-day urban retreat is all about wellness, and will feature a line-up of wellness-related activities including healthy cooking workshops, fitness classes, meditations, and more.
The beautiful ‘WOMEN are FOREVER’ Vintage Cartier collection explores the women’s universe and offers an exclusive close-up look into over 30 rare vintage Cartier timepieces. If you’re one for vintage jewellery and watches, this exhibition is a must-attend for you.
‘Lotus Arts de Vivire x Obsidian Objets d’Art: WOMEN are FOREVER’ is available to view daily until 10 December 2021, from 10.30am to 7pm at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.
Need to stock up on drinks for the festive season? Visit the new Italasia store. Two weeks ago, Central Rama 9 welcomed Bangkok’s latest Italasia store. This Passenger-themed concept store sells Italian fine wines, coffee, crockery, and more.
The Italasia showroom at Central Rama 9 is open daily from 11.00am – 9.00pm.