What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 February 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 February 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 February 2022, we’ve got the annual Bangkok Design Week, a pool party, a wellness event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 February 2022
Event: Let’s Try Local Thai Craft Beer
Beer is one of those things, you either love it or you hate it. If you love it, you don’t want to miss out on this meetup at Warehouse Bar by Jaang Craft Beer. You’ll get to taste a combination of both local Thai craft beers and international beers.
Event: Thursday Social: Blending Workshop with Chivas
For the upcoming edition of The Hive Thonglor’s ‘Thursday Social’, it’s all about the fine art of whisky blending. Here, you’ll learn about the history of Chivas whisky, the way blended scotch whisky is made, and you’ll create your very own blend.
Event: Thailand Coffee, Tea & Drinks and Thailand Bakery & Ice Cream 2021 (15th Edition)
Thailand Coffee Show’s upcoming two-in-one event will run for four days at BITEC Bangna. The highlight of this upcoming event will be bakery workshops headed by famous pastry chefs, and you’ll learn how to make sourdough bread, Maize Japanese cheese cake, artisan decorative bread shaping, and Hopies Deluxe and Les Petits de Madlin.
Event: Ikigai Year of the Big Cat @ Bangkok Island
Get your kimonos ready. The Ikigai Tribe returns with an audio-visual experience to welcome the Year of the Tiger 2022. This event is part of the Bangkok Design Week 2022, so you can expect an interesting evening of live painting and projection mapping.
Event: Kundalini Yoga & Gong Relaxation by Lotus Wellness
Treat your mind, body, and soul to this wellness event aimed at revitalising and rejuvenating. The sound treatment from the Gong is designed to be both a passive and participatory experience, making it ideal for those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle and practice stillness and meditation.
Event: Bangkok Design Week 2022
The annual beloved Bangkok Design Week is back and this year’s theme is ‘Co with Creation.’ Check their website for all the programs, and be sure to mark your calendar for the events that pique your interest, from exhibitions and talks, to markets, workshops, and more.
Event: ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu at Chim Chim
In search of a food event? Head over to the vibrant Chim Chim to sample their limited-edition seasonal ‘Year of the Tiger’ menu. Until 6 February, they’re serving up fully-loaded baos, Chinese tea-inspired drinks, and some highly ‘grammable roar-some desserts at their highly ‘grammable setting in Siam.
Event: Get Wild Pool Party
Love pool parties? This one is for you. For this event by the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, there are three ticket options available: ‘Single Me’, ‘Bottle Mate’, and ‘Friends Mix.’ Get ready to make a splash, and do it safely, as each ticket option is also inclusive of an ATK test.
Event: Disco Diaries Valentine’s
For the Valentine’s Edition of ‘Disco Diaries,’ expect Bangkok’s top house and disco DJs. The event venue is still to be announced, but previous locations have included Tropic City, Paradise Lost, and 72 Courtyard, so you’re in safe hands.
Event: Thank God I’m Single!
For the month of love, it’s not TGIF, it’s TGIS (thank god I’m single). Want to celebrate being single? This event by 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar is designed for you. Prices are inclusive of a free welcome drink as well as an ATK test.