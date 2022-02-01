Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 February 2022
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 February 2022
Culture
01 Feb 2022 12:13 PM

Natasha Sethi
Culture
Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 February 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 February 2022, we’ve got the annual Bangkok Design Week, a pool party, a wellness event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Design Week]

What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 February 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Craft Beer Event

1 /10

Craft Beer Event

Event: Let’s Try Local Thai Craft Beer 

Beer is one of those things, you either love it or you hate it. If you love it, you don’t want to miss out on this meetup at Warehouse Bar by Jaang Craft Beer. You’ll get to taste a combination of both local Thai craft beers and international beers.

Craft Beer Event
Date
2 February 2022
more information
Whisky Workshop

2 /10

Whisky Workshop

Event: Thursday Social: Blending Workshop with Chivas

For the upcoming edition of The Hive Thonglor’s ‘Thursday Social’, it’s all about the fine art of whisky blending. Here, you’ll learn about the history of Chivas whisky, the way blended scotch whisky is made, and you’ll create your very own blend. 

Whisky Workshop
Date
3 February 2022
more information
Coffee, Bakery, and Ice Cream Event

3 /10

Coffee, Bakery, and Ice Cream Event

Event: Thailand Coffee, Tea & Drinks and Thailand Bakery & Ice Cream 2021 (15th Edition)

Thailand Coffee Show’s upcoming two-in-one event will run for four days at BITEC Bangna. The highlight of this upcoming event will be bakery workshops headed by famous pastry chefs, and you’ll learn how to make sourdough bread, Maize Japanese cheese cake, artisan decorative bread shaping, and Hopies Deluxe and Les Petits de Madlin.

Coffee, Bakery, and Ice Cream Event
Date
3-6 February 2022
more information
Audio Visual Experience for the Year of the Tiger

4 /10

Audio Visual Experience for the Year of the Tiger

Event: Ikigai Year of the Big Cat @ Bangkok Island 

Get your kimonos ready. The Ikigai Tribe returns with an audio-visual experience to welcome the Year of the Tiger 2022. This event is part of the Bangkok Design Week 2022, so you can expect an interesting evening of live painting and projection mapping.

Audio Visual Experience for the Year of the Tiger
Date
5 February 2022
more information
Kundalini Yoga & Gong Relaxation

5 /10

Kundalini Yoga & Gong Relaxation

Event: Kundalini Yoga & Gong Relaxation by Lotus Wellness

Treat your mind, body, and soul to this wellness event aimed at revitalising and rejuvenating. The sound treatment from the Gong is designed to be both a passive and participatory experience, making it ideal for those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle and practice stillness and meditation.

Kundalini Yoga & Gong Relaxation
Date
5 February 2022
more information
Bangkok Design Week

6 /10

Bangkok Design Week

Event: Bangkok Design Week 2022

The annual beloved Bangkok Design Week is back and this year’s theme is ‘Co with Creation.’ Check their website for all the programs, and be sure to mark your calendar for the events that pique your interest, from exhibitions and talks, to markets, workshops, and more.

Bangkok Design Week
Date
5-13 February 2022
more information
Seasonal ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu

7 /10

Seasonal ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu

Event: ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu at Chim Chim 

In search of a food event? Head over to the vibrant Chim Chim to sample their limited-edition seasonal ‘Year of the Tiger’ menu. Until 6 February, they’re serving up fully-loaded baos, Chinese tea-inspired drinks, and some highly ‘grammable roar-some desserts at their highly ‘grammable setting in Siam.

Seasonal ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu
Date
Until 6 February 2022
more information
Pool Party

8 /10

Pool Party

Event: Get Wild Pool Party

Love pool parties? This one is for you. For this event by the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, there are three ticket options available: ‘Single Me’, ‘Bottle Mate’, and ‘Friends Mix.’ Get ready to make a splash, and do it safely, as each ticket option is also inclusive of an ATK test.

Pool Party
Date
6 February 2022 
more information
Disco Diaries: Valentine’s Edition

9 /10

Disco Diaries: Valentine’s Edition

Event: Disco Diaries Valentine’s 

For the Valentine’s Edition of ‘Disco Diaries,’ expect Bangkok’s top house and disco DJs. The event venue is still to be announced, but previous locations have included Tropic City, Paradise Lost, and 72 Courtyard, so you’re in safe hands.

Disco Diaries: Valentine’s Edition
Date
12 February 2022
more information
Event for Singles

10 /10

Event for Singles

Event: Thank God I’m Single!

For the month of love, it’s not TGIF, it’s TGIS (thank god I’m single). Want to celebrate being single? This event by 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar is designed for you. Prices are inclusive of a free welcome drink as well as an ATK test.

Event for Singles
Date
13 February 2022
more information
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

Thank you for your subscription.