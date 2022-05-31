facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 June
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 June

Natasha Sethi
Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 June 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you're in the know of what's hot and happening here. For LGBT Pride Month 2022 events in Bangkok, we'll be publishing a separate roundup, so keep an eye out for that. From 1-15 June 2022, we've got a hip-hop boat party, a wellness festival, an orchestral event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 June 2022

Piano Concerto

Piano Concerto

Event: A19: Russo plays Brahms Piano Concerto No.2

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra is hosting an event with Irene Russo, an Italian concert pianist. At the orchestral event, she’ll perform Piano Concerto No.2 in B-flat major, a majestic masterpiece belonging to the mid-Romantic period. 

Date
2 June 2022
more information
Wine & Dine

Wine & Dine

Event: BELGA X DELAS WINES (5-Course Set Dinner)

For an evening comprising of Belgian delicacies and fine wine, make your way to BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie this Friday, 3 June 2022 for a five-course set dinner. 

Date
3 June 2022
more information
Hip Hop Boat Party

Hip Hop Boat Party

Event: OG HIP HOP BOAT PARTY @ Bangkok Island 

For this upcoming event, Bangkok Island is embracing the musical genre that is hip hop. Expect old-school vibes, breakdancers, live hip-hop shows, and DJs. 

Date
4 June 2022
more information
Jazz Night

Jazz Night

Event: Sing Jazz at The Kitchen

If jazz music is more your vibe, we recommend The Kitchen at Yenakat’s jazz event, ‘Sing Jazz at The Kitchen.’ 

Date
4 June 2022
more information
Latin Night

Latin Night

Event: LIVING THE TUNES AT BAR.YARD

Delicious tacos, special cocktails, live Latin music – that’s what to expect from Bar.Yard’s upcoming Latin night. 

Date
7 June 2022
more information
Whisky Masterclass

Whisky Masterclass

Event: World Whisky Week: The Blend Session by Chivas 

This year, World Whisky Day was on 21 May 2022. In celebration of this annual occurrence, Whisgars is hosting a whisky masterclass led by Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador Polly Brooks. Here, you’ll not only learn about the history of Chivas Regal Whisky, but you’ll also get to sample a range of whiskies and create your own blend. 

Date
8 June 2022
more information
Wellness Festival

Wellness Festival

Event: Wellness Festival 

A three-day festival featuring a lineup of exercises, workshops, and activities that place emphasis on health and well-being is happening at The Peninsula Bangkok. Activities include cooking classes, yoga sessions, meditations, and a myriad more. 

Date
10-12 June 2022
more information
Global Wellness Day Celebration

Global Wellness Day Celebration

Event: Global Wellness Day: Self Love Saturday

This year, Global Wellness Day falls on Saturday, 11 June 2022, and here’s where you can celebrate. The wellness-based morning event by Hidden Space BKK will incorporate yoga & breathwork and meditation & sound healing. 

Date
11 June 2022
more information
Immersive Theatre Dining

Immersive Theatre Dining

Event: 2046: The Greater Exodus 

This June 2022, Bangkok welcomes its first-ever immersive theatre dining event and it’s taking place in an aviation-themed dining outlet, Na-Oh Bangkok.

Date
4,5,10,11,12,14 June 2022
more information
Lighting Installation Event

Lighting Installation Event

Event: AMAZ ซิ่ง BKK

For the first time ever, Bangkok’s infamous skyscraper King Power Mahanakhon is hosting a lighting installation event. The lighting installation is categorised into three themes: ‘CHINESE NEON,’ ‘FARANG FREE FORM,’ and ‘INDIAN PATTERN.’ 

Date
1 June-31 July 2022
more information
