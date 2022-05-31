What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 June

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 June 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. For LGBT Pride Month 2022 events in Bangkok, we’ll be publishing a separate roundup, so keep an eye out for that. From 1-15 June 2022, we’ve got a hip-hop boat party, a wellness festival, an orchestral event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 June 2022
Event: A19: Russo plays Brahms Piano Concerto No.2
The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra is hosting an event with Irene Russo, an Italian concert pianist. At the orchestral event, she’ll perform Piano Concerto No.2 in B-flat major, a majestic masterpiece belonging to the mid-Romantic period.
Event: BELGA X DELAS WINES (5-Course Set Dinner)
For an evening comprising of Belgian delicacies and fine wine, make your way to BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie this Friday, 3 June 2022 for a five-course set dinner.
Event: OG HIP HOP BOAT PARTY @ Bangkok Island
For this upcoming event, Bangkok Island is embracing the musical genre that is hip hop. Expect old-school vibes, breakdancers, live hip-hop shows, and DJs.
Event: Sing Jazz at The Kitchen
If jazz music is more your vibe, we recommend The Kitchen at Yenakat’s jazz event, ‘Sing Jazz at The Kitchen.’
Event: LIVING THE TUNES AT BAR.YARD
Delicious tacos, special cocktails, live Latin music – that’s what to expect from Bar.Yard’s upcoming Latin night.
Event: World Whisky Week: The Blend Session by Chivas
This year, World Whisky Day was on 21 May 2022. In celebration of this annual occurrence, Whisgars is hosting a whisky masterclass led by Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador Polly Brooks. Here, you’ll not only learn about the history of Chivas Regal Whisky, but you’ll also get to sample a range of whiskies and create your own blend.
Event: Wellness Festival
A three-day festival featuring a lineup of exercises, workshops, and activities that place emphasis on health and well-being is happening at The Peninsula Bangkok. Activities include cooking classes, yoga sessions, meditations, and a myriad more.
Event: Global Wellness Day: Self Love Saturday
This year, Global Wellness Day falls on Saturday, 11 June 2022, and here’s where you can celebrate. The wellness-based morning event by Hidden Space BKK will incorporate yoga & breathwork and meditation & sound healing.
Event: 2046: The Greater Exodus
This June 2022, Bangkok welcomes its first-ever immersive theatre dining event and it’s taking place in an aviation-themed dining outlet, Na-Oh Bangkok.
Event: AMAZ ซิ่ง BKK
For the first time ever, Bangkok’s infamous skyscraper King Power Mahanakhon is hosting a lighting installation event. The lighting installation is categorised into three themes: ‘CHINESE NEON,’ ‘FARANG FREE FORM,’ and ‘INDIAN PATTERN.’