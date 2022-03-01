Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022
Culture
01 Mar 2022 06:00 PM

What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022

Natasha Sethi
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022
Culture
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 March 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 March 2022, we’ve got a digital arts festival, an International Women’s Day event, a coffee workshop, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

[Hero and featured image credit: ICONSIAM ]

What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 March 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

New Moon in Pisces Event

1 /10

New Moon in Pisces Event

Event: New Moon From The Roots by Lotus Wellness

On 3 March 2022, it’s a new moon in Pisces and as always, the new moon represents new beginnings, new opportunities, and new paths. At this event, expect grounding roots meditation, intention setting, an energy healing moon talk, and more. 

New Moon in Pisces Event
Date
3 March 2022
more information
A Retro Night

2 /10

A Retro Night

Event: 50s Retro Party by The Collective Thailand

If retro is your vibe, here’s what you’re doing this Friday night. Get ready to play dress-up and jam to some classic rock ’n’ roll tunes at District Siam.

A Retro Night
Date
4 March 2022
more information
Drinking & Dancing

3 /10

Drinking & Dancing

Event: Shir Khan & Mumsfilibaba at Tropic City

Not so big on retro? Fret not, spend your Friday night at Tropic City with house, disco, and indie dance tunes. Drink responsibly, dance rhapsodically. 

Drinking & Dancing
Date
4 March 2022
more information
Cheese & Wine Event

4 /10

Cheese & Wine Event

Event: Cheese at SO/- March Edition

For an evening of cheese and wine, SO/ Bangkok’s popular dining event does it best. Here, expect over 30 types of cheese nibbles, cold-cut charcuterie, and free-flow wine. 

Cheese & Wine Event
Date
4 March 2022
more information
Women's Wellness Event

5 /10

Women's Wellness Event

Event: The Body Wisdom Weekend 

Awaken your senses and discover the power of body awareness through workshops, talks, and art at ‘The Body Wisdom Weekend.’ You are invited to join a two-day immersive experience to connect with your bodies and discover the science behind the menstrual cycle. 

Women's Wellness Event
Date
5-6 March 2022 
more information
Outdoor Market

6 /10

Outdoor Market

Event: The Green Market at EmQuartier 

The Green Market is back with organic, natural, eco-friendly products accompanied by workshops and live music. Head over to EmQuartier this weekend for good food and good vibes. 

Outdoor Market
Date
5-6 March 2022
more information
Digital Arts Festival

7 /10

Digital Arts Festival

Event: Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022

With NFT being all the rage right now, ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’ is featuring over 1,300 art pieces from 130 celebrated Thai artists to check out at ICONSIAM.

Digital Arts Festival
Date
5-20 March 2022
more information
International Women’s Day Rooftop Cocktails

8 /10

International Women’s Day Rooftop Cocktails

Event: International Women’s Day at Belga

Grab your gal pals and head to Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie to celebrate International Women’s Day with cocktails and cityscapes for a selection of Belgian delicacies.

International Women’s Day Rooftop Cocktails
Date
8 March 2022
more information
Bohemian Night

9 /10

Bohemian Night

Event: Social March Edition – Bohemian Night at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites

Expect a fun night of drinking and dancing at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok’s ‘Bohemian Night’ where you’ll find African-Latin music and a Bachata class.

Bohemian Night
Date
12 March 2022
more information
Coffee Workshop

10 /10

Coffee Workshop

Event: Coffee Workshop: Enjoy Coffee Enjoy Moment 

Love coffee? Mark your calendars for 13 March 2022. From tastings to workshops, this event embraces all things coffee, hosted by Coof x Egeiro Coffee.

Coffee Workshop
Date
13 March 2022
more information
Bangkok Events what to do Bangkok events Bangkok march 2022
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.