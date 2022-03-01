What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 March 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 March 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 March 2022, we’ve got a digital arts festival, an International Women’s Day event, a coffee workshop, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
[Hero and featured image credit: ICONSIAM ]
What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 March 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Event: New Moon From The Roots by Lotus Wellness
On 3 March 2022, it’s a new moon in Pisces and as always, the new moon represents new beginnings, new opportunities, and new paths. At this event, expect grounding roots meditation, intention setting, an energy healing moon talk, and more.
2 /10
Event: 50s Retro Party by The Collective Thailand
If retro is your vibe, here’s what you’re doing this Friday night. Get ready to play dress-up and jam to some classic rock ’n’ roll tunes at District Siam.
3 /10
Event: Shir Khan & Mumsfilibaba at Tropic City
Not so big on retro? Fret not, spend your Friday night at Tropic City with house, disco, and indie dance tunes. Drink responsibly, dance rhapsodically.
4 /10
Event: Cheese at SO/- March Edition
For an evening of cheese and wine, SO/ Bangkok’s popular dining event does it best. Here, expect over 30 types of cheese nibbles, cold-cut charcuterie, and free-flow wine.
5 /10
Event: The Body Wisdom Weekend
Awaken your senses and discover the power of body awareness through workshops, talks, and art at ‘The Body Wisdom Weekend.’ You are invited to join a two-day immersive experience to connect with your bodies and discover the science behind the menstrual cycle.
6 /10
Event: The Green Market at EmQuartier
The Green Market is back with organic, natural, eco-friendly products accompanied by workshops and live music. Head over to EmQuartier this weekend for good food and good vibes.
7 /10
Event: Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022
With NFT being all the rage right now, ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’ is featuring over 1,300 art pieces from 130 celebrated Thai artists to check out at ICONSIAM.
Event: International Women’s Day at Belga
Grab your gal pals and head to Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie to celebrate International Women’s Day with cocktails and cityscapes for a selection of Belgian delicacies.
9 /10
Event: Social March Edition – Bohemian Night at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites
Expect a fun night of drinking and dancing at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok’s ‘Bohemian Night’ where you’ll find African-Latin music and a Bachata class.
10 /10
Event: Coffee Workshop: Enjoy Coffee Enjoy Moment
Love coffee? Mark your calendars for 13 March 2022. From tastings to workshops, this event embraces all things coffee, hosted by Coof x Egeiro Coffee.