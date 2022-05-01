What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 May 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 May 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 May 2022, we’ve got Cinco de Mayo fiestas, comedy nights, a fitness event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 May 2022
Event: ALL YOU CAN EAT! – Thai Cheese Buffet & More at VIVIN Grocery
Foodies, this one is for you. Head over to VIVIN Grocery in Ekamai for a cheesy afternoon at their all-you-can-eat Sunday cheese buffet. Priced at a friendly THB 990, expect artisanal Thai cheeses, artisanal charcuterie, organic salads, and artisanal breads.
Event: Sathorn Side Splitters Comedy Night
Love Sathorn? Love stand-up comedy? Perfect. ‘Sathorn Side Splitters Comedy Night’ invites you for a night of hilarity and laughter as several Bangkok-based English-speaking comedians put their sense of humour to professional use.
Event: Cinco de Mayo!
Señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos, it’s Cinco de Mayo next week, and Rembrandt Hotel & Suites is celebrating with food, drinks, a Mariachi band, a lucky draw, dance performances, and DJs.
Event: Cinco de Mayo Mexican Party
For a Cinco de Mayo celebration under the stars, head over to rooftop bar Above Eleven on 5 May 2022. Think Mexican food, tequila cocktails, live Mexican music, and a lucky draw. For those who want to party into the night, continue the fiesta at Havana Social.
Event: Lylu Open Mic | Poetry | Music | Etc.
Calling all poets, musicians, and those interested in supporting the two. Enjoy a night of spoken word poetry, live music, culture, and community with other city dwellers the Lyrical Lunacy’s event this May.
Event: Bangkok Comedy
Support local and transient acts at ‘Bangkok Comedy’ happening at P.J. O’Brien’s Bistro. The event highlights experienced comics with long and polished sets.
Event: MADCRUISE
Want to spend your Saturday on a boat? We recommend buying your ticket for ‘MADCRUISE’ by Bangkok Island. This marks the second edition of ‘MADCRUISE’ and guests can expect more of the same: DJs, performers, artists, and more.
Event: FitTripper FitVibes Fitness & Sports Day
You’d rather spend your Saturday sweating it out? We recommend this all-day mixed fitness/sports event. Here, a dozen of Bangkok’s best fitness and wellness studios come together to offer the ultimate fitness experience, including everything from indoor beach volleyball to Muaythai to yoga at Asoke Sports Club.
Event: JAMBOX #6 – Jam Session and Music Community @ Bangkok Island
This one is for all the musicians, DJs, and artists out there. Live music jam, live painting jam, DJ jam – ‘JAMBOX’ is a night of artistic improvisation and networking.
Event: BKK COMICS ART FESTIVAL – 2 day Convention
Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre is hosting a two-day convention. ‘BKK COMICS ART FESTIVAL – 2 day Convention’ will jump into full swing with comic book creatives, publishers, and scholars. Expect a sensational array of events and activities.