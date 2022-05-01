facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 May 2022
Culture
01 May 2022 08:00 AM

Natasha Sethi
Culture
Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 May 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 1-15 May 2022, we’ve got Cinco de Mayo fiestas, comedy nights, a fitness event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Eduardo Dorantes/Unsplash]

What to do in Bangkok this 1-15 May 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Cheese Buffet

1 /10

Cheese Buffet

Event: ALL YOU CAN EAT! – Thai Cheese Buffet & More at VIVIN Grocery

Foodies, this one is for you. Head over to VIVIN Grocery in Ekamai for a cheesy afternoon at their all-you-can-eat Sunday cheese buffet. Priced at a friendly THB 990, expect artisanal Thai cheeses, artisanal charcuterie, organic salads, and artisanal breads.

Date
1 May 2022
more information
Stand-up Comedy

2 /10

Stand-up Comedy

Event: Sathorn Side Splitters Comedy Night

Love Sathorn? Love stand-up comedy? Perfect. ‘Sathorn Side Splitters Comedy Night’ invites you for a night of hilarity and laughter as several Bangkok-based English-speaking comedians put their sense of humour to professional use. 

Date
3 May 2022
more information
Cinco de Mayo at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok

3 /10

Cinco de Mayo at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok

Event: Cinco de Mayo!

Señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos, it’s Cinco de Mayo next week, and Rembrandt Hotel & Suites is celebrating with food, drinks, a Mariachi band, a lucky draw, dance performances, and DJs. 

Date
5 May 2022
more information
Cinco de Mayo at Above Eleven

4 /10

Cinco de Mayo at Above Eleven

Event: Cinco de Mayo Mexican Party

For a Cinco de Mayo celebration under the stars, head over to rooftop bar Above Eleven on 5 May 2022. Think Mexican food, tequila cocktails, live Mexican music, and a lucky draw. For those who want to party into the night, continue the fiesta at Havana Social. 

Date
5 May 2022
more information
Open Mic Night

5 /10

Open Mic Night

Event: Lylu Open Mic | Poetry | Music | Etc.

Calling all poets, musicians, and those interested in supporting the two. Enjoy a night of spoken word poetry, live music, culture, and community with other city dwellers the Lyrical Lunacy’s event this May.

Date
5 May 2022
more information
Comedy Night

6 /10

Comedy Night

Event: Bangkok Comedy

Support local and transient acts at ‘Bangkok Comedy’ happening at P.J. O’Brien’s Bistro. The event highlights experienced comics with long and polished sets. 

Date
7 May 2022
more information
Cruise Party

7 /10

Cruise Party

Event: MADCRUISE 

Want to spend your Saturday on a boat? We recommend buying your ticket for ‘MADCRUISE’ by Bangkok Island. This marks the second edition of ‘MADCRUISE’ and guests can expect more of the same: DJs, performers, artists, and more. 

Date
7 May 2022
more information
Fitness & Sports Day

8 /10

Fitness & Sports Day

Event: FitTripper FitVibes Fitness & Sports Day

You’d rather spend your Saturday sweating it out? We recommend this all-day mixed fitness/sports event. Here, a dozen of Bangkok’s best fitness and wellness studios come together to offer the ultimate fitness experience, including everything from indoor beach volleyball to Muaythai to yoga at Asoke Sports Club.

Date
7 May 2022
more information
Networking for Musicians & Artists

9 /10

Networking for Musicians & Artists

Event: JAMBOX #6 – Jam Session and Music Community @ Bangkok Island

This one is for all the musicians, DJs, and artists out there. Live music jam, live painting jam, DJ jam – ‘JAMBOX’ is a night of artistic improvisation and networking. 

Date
12 May 2022
more information
Comic Art Festival

10 /10

Comic Art Festival

Event: BKK COMICS ART FESTIVAL – 2 day Convention

Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre is hosting a two-day convention. ‘BKK COMICS ART FESTIVAL – 2 day Convention’ will jump into full swing with comic book creatives, publishers, and scholars. Expect a sensational array of events and activities. 

Date
14-15 May 2022
more information
Bangkok Comedy Cinco de Mayo Sathorn events in bangkok what to do Bangkok Vivin Grocery may 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
