What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 November 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 1-15 November 2021.
From rooftop yoga sessions to artisanal markets, here is what is happening around town for the next two weeks. Be sure to add to calendar the items that catch your eye.
[Hero Image Credit: Samuel Regan Asante/Unsplash]
Back after a long hiatus, The Green Market is happening again next weekend. Besides vendors selling natural and eco-friendly products, expect interesting workshops and live music. Head over to EmQuartier’s 5th floor Garden Event Space for a weekend of good food, good music, and good vibes.
The Hive Thonglor’s highly-anticipated rooftop sunset yoga is back. Head over to The Hive’s rooftop for an evening of relaxation and rejuvenation. This weekly outdoor yoga session takes you through a vinyasa flow and focuses on legs and core as the main muscle groups.
Eco-friendly community space Seeds & Sunshine is hosting a weekend swap shop. A place for people to swap, browse, take, and drop off anything they wish to, this event is perfect for those who’ve been meaning to get rid of some things. They also offer a 10% discount on all of their refill station products.
Another event by Seeds & Sunshine, this one is for those in search of something meditative. Offering a relaxing immersive experience, you’re invited to lay down and bathe in the sound vibrations from Himalayan/Tibetan singing bowls.
If you’re one for art events, head over to River City Bangkok for one of their ongoing exhibitions: ‘Fresh Air.’ This exhibition showcases the work of multiple talented artists from 13 galleries and sheds light on how a healthy atmosphere goes beyond air.
Looking for a networking event? Consider adding ‘The Performance of Public Speaking: The Networking Workshop’ to your calendar. Storytelling consultant Rory Breaker-Morant gives tips on the key elements of great storytelling. Customised storytelling structure and ways to guide a networking conversation through scripted improvisation are some of the topics that will be covered.
Looking to spice up your love life? How about an online speed dating event? Live out your Love Island dreams virtually with this ‘Bangkok Video Speed Dating’ event. If you’re single and ready to mingle, this is perfect for you.
Cinephiles, this one is for you. A collaboration between the Thai Film Archive, The Embassy of Spain, and Alliance Française Bangkok, the ‘Spanish Film Festival’ commences on 11 November 2021 and runs until 9 December 2021. The program will showcase seven of Almódovar’s works spanning over three decades.
Another event for galley-goers. Hosted by international contemporary art gallery 333Anywhere, this exhibition sheds light on how everything is connected. From people to plants to animals, everything is connected.
If artisanal markets are your thing, mark your calendar for Friday, 12 November 2021. The Creators Fair is back for an autumn edition. The all-day event will feature over 50 local artisan creators to explore.