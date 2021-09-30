What to do in Bangkok: 1-15 October 2021

With Bangkok continuing to ease its restrictions, here are a few virtual and in-person events you can attend over the next two weeks.
Whether you want to spend time outdoors or spend time getting inspired at the galleries, here’s what to get up to for the month of October. Be sure to mark you calendar for the ones that catch your eye.
[Hero image credit: Painting X exhibition; featured image credit: Doc Club & Pub via Facebook]
With indoor gyms and cinemas re-opening their doors on 1 October 2021, check out the new Documentary Club. Bringing cinephiles curated documentaries from all over the world, the team of experts in documentaries is taking over the birthplace of the former Bangkok Screening Room. Located at the Woof Pack building in Sala Daeng, head over to Doc Club & Pub., a new cultural space for all things film, food, and friends.
Root The Future is back with their Plant-Based Food Awards for the second year in a row. Following the success of the first awards in 2020, this second edition aims to increase exposure and endorse the growing plant-based scene in Thailand. For the Plant-Based Food Awards 2021, there are 17 categories in total, ranging from vegan restaurants over to milk, cheese, ice cream, and even seafood. To spice things up, voters have the chance to win THB 5,000 in food vouchers to spend at the winning plant-based spots. Get voting, get supporting.
Eco-friendly community space Seeds & Sunshine is hosting a swap shop this weekend. If you’ve been meaning to get rid of some things but haven’t had the chance to, you know what you’re doing this weekend. Swap Shop is an event where people can swap, browse, take, and drop off anything you wish to – whether that’s clothes, books, or anything else. Additionally, they are also offering a 10% discount on all of their refill station products.
Kefiliaforyou is hosting a ‘30 Days Meditation Journey,’ a meditation focusing on transformation and self-discovery. Along with daily meet ups at 6 am every morning, there will also be two special guests joining this 30-day meditation.
Do you love croissants? Do you love eating them and wish you knew how to make them? If yes, mark your calendar for 9 October. An event designed for croissant lovers, Croissants by Hand teaches you how to make croissants from scratch using three basic tools: a rolling pin, your hands, and an oven. This event takes place at the Macaron Pastry Training Center, “Macaron BKK.”
If you’re one for open-air shopping, this an event for you. Located at Dadfa, Happening Home Goods Market is a monthly event selling all kinds of products from clothes to home decor, to plants, to vintage products, to fresh food.
Painting X showcases various painting styles by 25 Thailand-based local and international contemporary artists, all of which are curated by Angkrit Ajchariyasophon. This exhibition is the prologue exploring the different aspects of painting, whether that’s an artist’s point of view or perspectives on modern art in Thailand. Head over to Xspace Art Gallery to experience the boundless diversity of painting.
After a long postponement since its supposed date in April 2021, Cultural District 2021 is taking place this October 2021. Although the popular event runs throughout October, the key dates to mark on your calendars are 15-17 October since that is when the lighting installation and projection mapping onto the historical Museum Siam Building will take place. Other programmes include creative workshops and photo exhibitions.
Fellow skaters, we’re sure you’re jumping up and down now that there’s a new indoor skate park located in a notorious 100-year-old building. This hip Charoenkrung skate park is where all the cool kids are at now. Jump Master Skate Haus is certainly not your typical barn ramps and goes beyond being merely an aesthetic expanse.
Thai artist Pichai Pongsasaovapark is back with his third solo exhibition titled ‘A Disproportionate Burden.’ The Bangkok-based artist explores air pollution and the contamination issues and the health impacts these have on Thai people through his art.