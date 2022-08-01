Mark your calendar: here are eight events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 1-8 August 2022.
Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
One of the things Bangkok is known for is the nightlife, and this week’s event round-up certainly proves it to be so. There’s definitely something for everyone, from free-flow wine to chugging beer while listening to Bach (seriously), so scroll along and see what interests you. And when you find something, feel free to post the link in your Line group chat, because the more the merrier, especially when it comes to drinks.
[Hero and featured image credit: Siwilai Sound Club/Facebook]
What to do in Bangkok: 1-8 August 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
River City Bangkok’s annual portrait competition is still accepting submissions until 14 August, so any painters who have just been notified still have some time to find a muse and paint their hearts out. The portrait must be painted from the lives of the artists, and the artists must be a resident of Thailand for 12 months in order for the submission to be eligible. Prizes go up to THB 500,000.
Apart from being the only Michelin Guide-listed Greek restaurant in Bangkok, Aesop’s is famous for their Trivia Night. It’s full of fun questions, guess the lyrics, callbacks to iconic music videos, and much more. This week, they’re bringing back the pre-Y2K goodness with their ’90s Music Trivia Night. So grab your neoprene jackets and bell bottoms as you travel back to this legendary time in music history. After all, it’s a time when we realise that the best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun.
New and Jiew are one of the most recognisable duos in Thailand, and their talents are being watched from around the world. Come see the vocal powerhouses in action as they sing their hearts out live at Spectrum. Enjoy the drinks as you adore the glistening skyline of Bangkok from the rooftop. It will surely be a memorable night. Reservations highly recommended.
What could be a more relaxing way to unwind after a long day than free-flow wine? Savour the unlimited food stations provided by Prime’s culinary team, tap your toes to the sounds of live music playing, and enjoy some wine as you have the much-needed gossip session with your besties after work. It’s only THB 990++ per person, so treat yourself. Plus, it’s super accessible, being a 3-minute walk from BTS Phrom Phong station.
Here’s a one-night, four-hand collaboration between Chef Rosarin Sriprathum, Head Chef of Celadon, and Chef Eugenio Cannoni, Head Chef of La Scala. It’s a unique occasion where you can taste the authentic Thai flavours blending seamlessly with progressive Italian cuisine—one that food enthusiasts simply cannot miss. Limited seats available, though, so be sure to call and book your seats.
KINGMCK is known for being one of the pioneers of the underground Seoul scene. A co-founder of artist collective DEADEND and resident DJ of renowned music hub Cakeshop, he brings his music to all sorts of places all over the world. He has also previously collaborated with iconic names such as G-Dragon, Christina Paik, and the late Virgil Abloh. Now, he is bringing his sets to Bangkok—a blend of different genres from house and techno to hip-hop. Park your cars at home, for you’ll be taking a taxi back on this night.
7 /8
Trendy Gallery is collaborating with Iconsiam to present a solo exhibition by Thai artist Noppawong Baothong. “Noppawong Rama” uses film projection to mix Thai traditional art with contemporary technology, with three lenses and large surrounding speakers to make visitors feel like they’re watching art in a cinema. This is to show that traditional art can still exist with the times, and with the right exposure, it is still worth a visit as much as other forms of art.
8 /8
This is one of the wildest combos we’ve ever seen, and it’s something we never knew we needed. Listen to all six cello suites by the one and only Johann Sebastian Bach as you enjoy your favourite choice of craft beer. The Bach Cello Suites is one of the most recognisable pieces of the genre, and they will be performed live by six top young cellists of Thailand. We honestly don’t know when an opportunity like this will arrive again, so be sure to book ahead. Tickets are THB 850, one beer included.