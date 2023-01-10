Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Oh baby, you’re in for a treat this week. Bar takeovers, parties, dance classes—the hills are certainly alive with the sounds of EDM. Grab your dancing shoes as well as your alcohol-drinking mouths, for you’ll be in town for many nights. Grab your friends along for the maximum enjoyment, and mark your calendars accordingly.

[Image credit: The House on Sathorn]

What to do in Bangkok: 10-16 January

Iron Balls Takeover – Dicky Hartono

Award-winning mixologist Dicky Hartono will be working behind the bar at Iron Balls for one night only. He can normally be seen at Firefly Bar at Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok, and he’ll be bringing all the charm and great concoctions that will show why he’s the buzz around town. Don’t forget to book beforehand.

The takeover happen on 10 January. You can find more information at Iron Balls Parlour & Saloon.

Kizomba Wednesday

Learn all about the Kizomba, the traditional dance originated in Angola with the folks from Kizomba Connection Bangkok. From the fundamentals to partner work, they’re all about spreading the love and the culture that moves to the beat. The entrance fees to each class already includes one drink, so go wild.

The class will be on 11 January. You can find more information at Kizomba Connection Bangkok.

2MANYPJS at Sing Sing

It’s the one pajama party you don’t want to miss. Equipped with their roster of DJs, it will be quite ironic for a night gown-themed party for a night we don’t want to go to bed. Bring in the satin sleep masks and night gowns if you’re feeling fun, and maybe negligé if you’re feeling a bit naughty. They won’t stop you.

The party will be on 11 January. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

Siam Soul Club 04

Jonna, label owner of City Fly & Mysterious Works is coming to Studio Lam for a session you won’t forget in a hurry. He has put a mark on various places, from Flat White Records, to Intimate Friends and BBE—just to name a few. It’s chemistry and passion you’ll feel throughout the night, and we recommend you book a table beforehand.

The session will be on 13 January. You can find more information at Studio Lam.

One Man Standing at Smalls

Contemporary jazz sensation One Man Standing is coming to Smalls to bring you the sounds from their beloved album. If you’re hungry, be sure to grab some delicacies from their late night kitchen. Their chicken wings are to die for, and their new bahn mi sandwiches aren’t bad additions to the menu either.

The live band will be on on 13 January. You can find more information at Smalls.

Marvellous Wedding Showcase

Planning the wedding of your dreams? Pop by Marvellous Studio for everything you’ll need and more. The big day can be more planning that you expected, so let the consultants and professional chefs present what they do best. All you get to do after is to sit back, relax, and make sure your significant other doesn’t change his mind—they’ll do the rest.

The showcase will be on 14 January. You can find more information at Marvellous Studio.

Prince Von Hudson Live at Foojohn

The soul and passion of American soul and jazz Prince Von Hudson will be displaying charisma at Foojohn for one night. Order a drink for yourself, and let his voice fly you to the moon. The entry fee is THB 150, but you’ll forget about it as soon as you hear the first note.

The live session will be on 14 January. You can find more information at Foojohn Jazz Club.

Bartender Takeover with Gavin & Lin

From the streets of Singapore—now in Sathorn. Duo mixologists Gavin and Lin will be taking over The Bar at The House on Sathorn for a night only. Hailing from 28 HongKong Street, No. 49 on Asia’s Best Bars, their specially-crafted cocktails will surely make an impression.

The takeover will be on 15 January. You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.