What to do in Bangkok: 11-17 July 2022

Mark your calendar: here are nine events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 11-17 July 2022.
This week is all about art—new exhibitions and music destinations have popped up around town for all ages to enjoy. There are drinks, food, parties, and much more for you to discover. So whether you’re looking for somewhere lively to be at the end of the week, or perhaps something a little more laidback and relaxed, we have you covered.
What to do in Bangkok this 11-17 July
Parisian rising star Chloé Kelly Miller is making her Asia debut with her first ever solo exhibition at SO/ Bangkok. Born with a hearing impairment and also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the artist’s core creative themes revolve around the questioning of self through self-discovery. You can fall in love with her visual epiphanies at the Park Lobby, as well as the 9th floor.
One of the things people love about Bangkok is the night lights. The vivid urban bustle as the sun goes down is surely something to remember, and this event by Museum Siam has captured those moments into a photography display. They’re holding a “Photo Walk”, showcasing eight photo spots around the old town on 12 July, but the exhibition will be on display until 15 July at Here Hostel.
Ron Ron Slow Bar is holding a classical-themed afternoon with live music from 1-4pm. Enjoy their selection of handcrafted coffees as you listen to timeless pieces by Bach, Elgar, Schumann, and more. Entry is free of charge, so even if you’re not big on classical music, it’s still undoubtedly a perfect place to crack open your favourite book and relax for the afternoon.
Poetry events can be quite far and few between compared to other kinds of events, but that doesn’t mean that the medium is not appreciated. After your next jogging session, why not pop by to see some poets in action? Listen to live poetry recitals as you feel the cool breeze and distant bells of cyclists going round the park. Seems like a great way to start the week.
Capella Bangkok is holding a Grand Cru Tea Masterclass, with three imported tea varieties extremely rare to obtain outside of China. These teas include “Red Ox of Guangzhou,” “Tie Guanyin Competition Grade April Harvest 2022,” and “Jin Jun Mei Competition Grade.” After learning all about the secrets of tea brewing, participants are invited to experience the high tea experience at Stella, with delicious treats handcrafted by head pastry chef Sylvain Constans. Reservations highly recommended.
“Sounds of India” is Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology’s new weekly event featuring—you guessed it—the melodic sounds of Indian music. Passionate duo Shivraj and Anjali, having performed in many countries internationally, is bringing 10 years of musical expertise to the ears of visitors as they enjoy Indian delicacies. Be sure to try the restaurant’s Indian-fusion cocktails as you relax over the laidback vibes the place offers.
If you’re more into beers and pizzas, Tap It should be on your calendars right now. They introduced a new time: 6-8pm, and during those hours, ladies will be able to order from a selection of drinks—free-flow. With free-flow promotion starting as low as 199 THB/person, there’s no reason not to come down as you order a delicious oven-baked pizza to enjoy with your favourite group of girlfriends.
The Westin Pool Party is back, and guaranteed to be as fun as ever. Cool yourself down from Bangkok’s hot-all-year climate as you grab a drink of your choice and dance until the sun goes down. Music genres include tech house and melodic techno, curated by an impressive lineup of DJs, with Happy Hour on drinks from 2-4pm. The pool might be all water, but it can still be set on absolute fire. And you’re the one to show them how it’s done.