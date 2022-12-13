What to do in Bangkok: 13-19 December

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
With Christmas around the corner, it’s understandable why some Bangkokians would choose to stay at home, snuggling comfortably in the comforts of not spending more than you should. The rest of us can’t stay in for that long—we miss the music, the limelight, the people that makes us want to tap our feet. Oh honey, we know just the place, and just the occasion. Here’s what to do in Bangkok this week.
[Featured image credit: Mischa Cheap/Facebook; hero image credit: Blue Parrot Bangkok/Facebook]
8 events to attend in Bangkok: 13-19 December
Jump To / Table of Contents
Who would’ve guessed Charoen Krung to be a Christmas destination? Central: The Original Store just overhauled their establishment to include all the festivities—that means holiday-themed activities, decorations to marvel at, and, of course, a lot of photo spots. It’s fun for the whole family.
It’s never too late to fulfill your Queen’s Gambit fantasy. Come as you are, whether you’re a seasoned veteran or just starting out. The folks of the Happy Pawn Chess Club would be more than happy to assist as you enjoy the delicacies provided by Blue Parrot.
3 /8
Start the weekend the artsy way with some wine as you move your hips, and your brushes to some music. Lots of paint will be involved, and the results are guaranteed to be nothing but fun. Booking is essential, so keep in mind.
Prince von Hudson is taking us back to the root of jazz: lively improvisation in downtown America still untouched by Caucasian folks. Tap your toes to the beat as you enjoy some drinks and nibble on snacks provided by Foojohn.
Mischa Day Party resident Krokakai is bringing us funk, soul, dub, and more in this day party. It begins at 3pm, and you’re free to start drinking as early as then. Who’s to judge? It’ll be the least wild thing you’ve done in Khaosan, anyway.
Inspired by film music composer Christopher Gerber, The Tarantino’s are back again at Smalls for a memorable evening. If you’re looking for something different, they’re bringing in surf rock of the 60s—imagine blonde beach babes, volleyball matches, and the getting eaten by stray sharks.
Need something for your next home party? Ganyudo.BKK’s Yuta Takaya is coming in to Joyruckclub to teach you how to make your own dangos and manjus the actual Japanese way. And if you’re ever in Japan, they’re the perfect snacks to enjoy as you watch the sakura trees bloom. Green tea is complimentary at the event.
As you watch the finals of the World Cup, enjoy some of inBlu’s signature grilled dishes and unlimited salad for just THB 399 net. Grab some friends and order a beer—it’s time to get that spirit on for your favourite team to bring it all home.