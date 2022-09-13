What to do in Bangkok: 13-19 September

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
Get your paracetamol ready, for this week is all about drinks. Whether you’re the type to casually bop to the music with a drink in hand, kiki with your best friends with a drink in hand, or light up the dance floor (also with a drink in hand), there’s something just for you. So send the link to your group chat, pick out your favourite dress, and be ready to order a Negroni as your first drink.
8 events to attend this 13-19 September 2022
Siri House is making it their goal to sell 1,000 of their handcrafted Negronis within seven days—that’s 143 Negronis per day. For each Negroni sold, THB 100 will be donated to the Soi Dogs Foundation, a nonprofit organisation for the welfare of stray dogs and cats in Thailand. So come down to their place, order three, and help out the cause. Tell your family it’s for charity. Technically, you’re not lying.
So here’s the deal: until the end of this month, snag the special Negroni Week 2022 stamp card then order a Negroni at Bar.Yard, The Black Cat, and CHAR Rooftop Bar. Once you’re done, you’re entitled to a free drink every time you visit any of their participating bars. Plus, some of the proceeds from each glass go straight to Slow Food, an organisation founded to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.
If someone says to you: “Baby, say the three words that made me fall for you,” those three words are indeed, “BBQ, booze, and networking.” The event features mouthwatering seafood, chicken, pork, and veggies on a grill, salad, and your choice of liquid courage from whiskey to vodka. Once you’re done with the food, there’ll be a chance to introduce yourself and present a one-minute elevator pitch for your networking purposes. It’s the perfect opportunity to get to know more people and have some good food while you’re at it.
Get into the ultra-cool Italiano vibes landing in Lennon’s this Friday, for Vesper Bar’s Frederico Balzarini will be taking over the bar for one night only. His special cocktails specially crafted for the event, and groovy throwback tunes from the bar’s vinyl collection, will have you singing Bella Ciao after a couple of drinks.
Speaking of bar takeovers, Asia Today’s Tamaryn Cooper will also be behind Firefly Bar’s station for one night. She’s the youngest female bartender to ever win the Campari Bartender Competition Thailand, and from our personal experience, she definitely makes a mean drink. You can join the rising star from 6pm onwards—remember to book prior to the date.
Cameroonian drummer Didier Mpondo will be visiting Smalls this Saturday to show his musical prowess. Playing everything from jazz, to afropunk and soul, but with African influences blended into the mix—it’s not something you’ll find everyday. So pop by to enjoy the tunes, and remember to order their pizza and wings. Their kitchen is open until 1.30am, which is perfect for a late night bite.
It’s the return of their tropical-themed night, with a lineup of DJs looking to make your night at Tropical Galaxy full of fun and memories you’ll probably forget by morning. Make sure your heels are comfortable, because it’s your chance to get down on the dance floor and show all of them why you’re deserving of every title. Tickets are THB 300 each, inclusive of one beer.
Once you’re done with dancing, cool down with some Provençal-inspired brunch items with views overlooking the bustling capital. Relax as you enjoy your favourites to some live music sessions and DJs playing all day. Plus, for only THB 990++, you’ll get free-flow mimosas for two hours. After all, what’s a good Sunday brunch without some alcohol?