APEC is ongoing hard, and by hard we mean difficult, and by APEC we mean the state of the traffic 3km around Asok. We think it may be best to just call up a couple of friends, pick a place, and sit tight till we all feel better. That usually happens after the third glass. So let us help you decide where to go for the week. From good food to great drinks, here’s what to do, and where to go.

[Hero and featured image credit: WooBar at W Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 15-21 November