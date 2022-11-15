Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
APEC is ongoing hard, and by hard we mean difficult, and by APEC we mean the state of the traffic 3km around Asok. We think it may be best to just call up a couple of friends, pick a place, and sit tight till we all feel better. That usually happens after the third glass. So let us help you decide where to go for the week. From good food to great drinks, here’s what to do, and where to go.
[Hero and featured image credit: WooBar at W Bangkok]
What to do in Bangkok: 15-21 November
Representing Bar Arai Tateguten, Tokyo, it’s Arai Tateguten who came all the way from the land that defeat the Mongols by tornadoes twice. For one night only, you get the chance to experience ridiculously smooth highballs perfectly blended for your pleasure. Hidemasa and Takamichi will also be behind the DJ station for some entertainment until 11pm.
You’re provided one mic, and the rest is up to you. Bring your confidence to the stage and do whatever you do best, from singing to comedy and even poetry. JAM Mic Night starts at 8pm, and the entry is free of charge.
Experience the unmatched delicacy of a five-course dinner crafted by Cantina, where each course paired with Banfi wines. If you haven’t had enough, both the food and wines are available a la carte. Be sure to book beforehand.
Up! Hit Music Production is collaborating with Sarnies once again to bring you a night so memorable. Presenting four live performances from the label’s rising stars, each taking turns presenting both original tunes and beautiful covers. It’s THB 400 per person, one beer included.
It’s one of their signature events—Luke July is coming back to take over the DJ booth. With 20 years of experience as well as expertise in house music, you’ll be on your toes with a drink in hand. If that sounds right up your alley, they’re also running a Buy 1 Get 1 deal on selected drinks.
Look at where Cyndi Lauper’s impact got us today: Woobar is inviting all the material gworls for 90 minutes of free-flow sparkling wine, and a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal all night long. If that isn’t enough, the DJ will be keeping you entertained from 7pm onwards.
An impressive lineup of DJs is ready for you—one night only. MOBIT. is making his debut at Mustache Bangkok, while resident DJ Jules Blons and local talent Pxycho Unkle will be supporting the set. It’s free entry and happy hour from 9-10pm, as well as Buy 1 Get 1 on selected drinks.
“Dale” said internationally acclaimed poet Pitbull, and we certainly did. Join international talent and instructor Alex Teodorescu for some dance lessons that you’ll get to show off whenever, wherever. The best part: it’s absolutely free, so go in and show them that your hips certainly do not lie.
Together with Contadi Castaldim, join the fun at Gigi Dining Hall this weekend from 6pm-9pm. As you pair rosé wine with Chef Edo’s tapas, DJ Roberto Lazzaro will be on the decks to accompany you with fine tunes. Feeling thirsty? A 2-hour free-flow package is available, too.