What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 April 2022
Culture
19 Apr 2022 05:44 PM

What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 April 2022

Natasha Sethi
What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 April 2022
Culture
What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 April 2022

Here are 12 events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 15-30 April 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 15-30 April 2022, we’ve got a major food festival, a jazz celebration, a cruise party, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

[Hero image credit: SIWILAI SOUND CLUB; featured image credit: Mad Face Food Week]

What to do in Bangkok this 15-30 April 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

420 Celebration

1 /12

420 Celebration

Event: It’s 420 ft. QUAY RECORDS 

Other than Mean Girls, we have another reason to look forward to the upcoming Wednesday: 4/20. Irie Bangkok celebrates the most important day in cannabis culture with party unit QUAY RECORDS.  

Date
20 April 2022
more information
Pop-Up Dinner Serving Basque Cuisine

2 /12

Pop-Up Dinner Serving Basque Cuisine

Event: Eclectic Basque Culinary Ritual at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

Foodies, here’s one for you. ASAI Bangkok Chinatown will be serving up a 10-course feast featuring Basque cuisine cooked by nomadic chef Iñaki Bolumburu. At the pop-up dinner, expect eclectic dishes, fine booze, funky beats, and a vibrant ambiance. 

Date
20-21 April 2022
more information
Food Festival

3 /12

Food Festival

Event: Mad Face Food Week

Here’s something fun for the weekend. All things food-related, the immersive Mad Face Food Week features a delicious food lineup, top-tier restaurants, curated music features, and more. Head over to Sansiri Backyard for good food, good music, and good vibes.  

Date
22-24 April 2022
more information
Disco Diaries

4 /12

Disco Diaries

Event: Disco Diaries 4th Anniversary 

Finally, after several postponements and cancellations, Disco Diaries is back. This time, the event is in celebration of 4 years of Disco Diaries, and it’s being held by the river. They’re pulling out all the bells and whistles for this one, so you know it’s going to be good. 

Date
23 April 2022
more information
A Cruise Party

5 /12

A Cruise Party

Event: DOWN & DIRTY Cruise @ Bangkok Island

If you prefer to be partying on the river rather than partying by the river, get down and dirty at Bangkok Island’s first live music event of the year. Expect live rock and pop bands as well as DJs. 

Date
23 April 2022
more information
Record Store Day

6 /12

Record Store Day

Event: Siwilai Café x Siwilai Store Record Store Day

Celebrate Record Store Day in style as Siwilai cafe and store bring together fans, artists, and independent record stores to its Central Embassy location. Shop special vinyl collections (with a 15% discount), or even bring your own vinyl to spin in the Vinyl Jam Session by Century Disk Jockey.

Date
23-24 April 2022
more information
Record Store Day Celebration

7 /12

Record Store Day Celebration

Event: Record Store Day BKK at Freaking Out The Neighborhood 

Not big on big parties? This one’s more lowkey and laidback. Listening bar Freaking Out The Neighborhood celebrates Record Store Day 2022 by hosting a pop-up outdoor market that brings together local vinyl stores and selectors. 

Date
23 April 2022
more information
Female Empowerment Workshop

8 /12

Female Empowerment Workshop

Event: Money, Mindset & Me 

There’s a lot happening this Saturday, including this half-day female-empowering workshop. ‘Money, Mindset & Me’ is designed to empower women to develop a healthy money mindset, face their finances, and take charge of their futures. Something to do for me, myself, and I hosted at vegan eatery Plantiful Thonglor.

Date
23 April 2022
more information
Jazz Event

9 /12

Jazz Event

Event: The International Jazz Celebration On Charoen Krung 

If you’re one for jazz, this event is a must-attend. The gorgeous, groovy SIWILAI SOUND CLUB is paying homage to the birth of jazz in Thailand with this exciting happening joined by several jazz greats. 

Date
28-30 April 2022 
more information
A Bartender Takeover

10 /12

A Bartender Takeover

Event: A Bartender Takeover with Son Soko

From Seoul to Bangkok, The Bar at The House on Sathorn collaborates with Perrier Thailand to bring a one-of-a-kind bar-shift experience where Son Soko, a seasoned mixologist, takes over the marble counter. For one night only, The Bar will be converted into the Soko Bar. 

 

Date
29 April 2022
more information
Bartender guest shifts in Chinatown

11 /12

Bartender guest shifts in Chinatown

Event: YOLO Night x Soi Nana

As more bar industry heavyweights flock to Thailand for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars event, YOLO group (consisting of Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, Tax, and Independence) is hosting a series of events in the cool-hip Chinatown area. On 25, 26, and 30 April, expect guest shifts at all of the four bars, with greats such as Jay Gray from Sago House, Davide Boncimino from Sugarhall, and Peter Chua from Night Hawk, to name a few.

Dates
25, 26, 30 April 2022
more information
Pool Party

12 /12

Pool Party

Event: SO POOL PARTY

Soak in the sun whilst beating the summer heat at this pool party at SO/ Bangkok. Think cocktails, BBQ, house music, and hip hop music. 

Date
30 April 2022
more information
Bangkok Sansiri events in bangkok what to do Bangkok Sansiri Backyard SIWILAI Sound club april 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
