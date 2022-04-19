What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 April 2022

Here are 12 events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 15-30 April 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 15-30 April 2022, we’ve got a major food festival, a jazz celebration, a cruise party, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
[Hero image credit: SIWILAI SOUND CLUB; featured image credit: Mad Face Food Week]
What to do in Bangkok this 15-30 April 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Event: It’s 420 ft. QUAY RECORDS
Other than Mean Girls, we have another reason to look forward to the upcoming Wednesday: 4/20. Irie Bangkok celebrates the most important day in cannabis culture with party unit QUAY RECORDS.
Event: Eclectic Basque Culinary Ritual at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown
Foodies, here’s one for you. ASAI Bangkok Chinatown will be serving up a 10-course feast featuring Basque cuisine cooked by nomadic chef Iñaki Bolumburu. At the pop-up dinner, expect eclectic dishes, fine booze, funky beats, and a vibrant ambiance.
3 /12
Event: Mad Face Food Week
Here’s something fun for the weekend. All things food-related, the immersive Mad Face Food Week features a delicious food lineup, top-tier restaurants, curated music features, and more. Head over to Sansiri Backyard for good food, good music, and good vibes.
4 /12
Event: Disco Diaries 4th Anniversary
Finally, after several postponements and cancellations, Disco Diaries is back. This time, the event is in celebration of 4 years of Disco Diaries, and it’s being held by the river. They’re pulling out all the bells and whistles for this one, so you know it’s going to be good.
5 /12
Event: DOWN & DIRTY Cruise @ Bangkok Island
If you prefer to be partying on the river rather than partying by the river, get down and dirty at Bangkok Island’s first live music event of the year. Expect live rock and pop bands as well as DJs.
6 /12
Event: Siwilai Café x Siwilai Store Record Store Day
Celebrate Record Store Day in style as Siwilai cafe and store bring together fans, artists, and independent record stores to its Central Embassy location. Shop special vinyl collections (with a 15% discount), or even bring your own vinyl to spin in the Vinyl Jam Session by Century Disk Jockey.
Event: Record Store Day BKK at Freaking Out The Neighborhood
Not big on big parties? This one’s more lowkey and laidback. Listening bar Freaking Out The Neighborhood celebrates Record Store Day 2022 by hosting a pop-up outdoor market that brings together local vinyl stores and selectors.
Event: Money, Mindset & Me
There’s a lot happening this Saturday, including this half-day female-empowering workshop. ‘Money, Mindset & Me’ is designed to empower women to develop a healthy money mindset, face their finances, and take charge of their futures. Something to do for me, myself, and I hosted at vegan eatery Plantiful Thonglor.
9 /12
Event: The International Jazz Celebration On Charoen Krung
If you’re one for jazz, this event is a must-attend. The gorgeous, groovy SIWILAI SOUND CLUB is paying homage to the birth of jazz in Thailand with this exciting happening joined by several jazz greats.
10 /12
Event: A Bartender Takeover with Son Soko
From Seoul to Bangkok, The Bar at The House on Sathorn collaborates with Perrier Thailand to bring a one-of-a-kind bar-shift experience where Son Soko, a seasoned mixologist, takes over the marble counter. For one night only, The Bar will be converted into the Soko Bar.
Event: YOLO Night x Soi Nana
As more bar industry heavyweights flock to Thailand for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars event, YOLO group (consisting of Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, Tax, and Independence) is hosting a series of events in the cool-hip Chinatown area. On 25, 26, and 30 April, expect guest shifts at all of the four bars, with greats such as Jay Gray from Sago House, Davide Boncimino from Sugarhall, and Peter Chua from Night Hawk, to name a few.
12 /12
Event: SO POOL PARTY
Soak in the sun whilst beating the summer heat at this pool party at SO/ Bangkok. Think cocktails, BBQ, house music, and hip hop music.