What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok.
From food photography workshops to rooftop flea markets to exciting art exhibitions, here is what is happening about town this 15-30 November. Whilst Loy Krathong is definitely the event of the week, here’s what to do in Bangkok for the remainder of the month.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ART Space by MOCA Bangkok at Four Seasons Bangkok, as part of Galleries’ Night 2021]
What to do in Bangkok this 15-30 November 2021
The Bangkok Art Book Fair’s (BKKABF) annual event is back. The theme for this year’s event, ‘Don’t Keep Your Dream At Home,’ is all about self-publishers. More specifically, self-publishers that make contributions to question and challenge social and political issues amidst the pandemic.
From Paris to Bangkok, artist Nakrob Moonmamas’s work will be presented at the Alliance Française de Bangkok, with the opening being on 26 November 2021. The photo exhibition, PhotoAlchemy, invites viewers to review the ideology, operation, and result of early photography in Siam.
Perhaps food photography is an Instagram ritual for you. Perhaps you want to pursue food photography on a professional level. Either way, this workshop will professionally train and guide attendees in food styling and food photography.
If you’re one for cocktail events, this is it. Q&A Bar and Haoma are collaborating for something exciting. Attapon Desilva and his team are going to be shaking up unique cocktails at Haoma this November 2021. Sip on the cocktails paired with Haoma’s fine dining or on their own.
Love outdoor markets and bazaars? Add this to your list of things to do. Support female entrepreneurs, listen to feminist talks by Cindy ‘Sirinya’ Bishop, and shop to your heart’s content at the Dragonfly Holiday Bazaar 2021.
Galleries’ Night is back with its eighth edition. For an evening of contemporary art and special performances, head over to one of the 50+ galleries in Bangkok next weekend. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Art is the Solution,’ with many interesting exhibitions to check out in Silom/Sathorn and along Sukhumvit.
Love flea markets? Love rooftops? Here is an event that combines the two. This rooftop flea market by Sneaker on Sight and Pronto Denim is all about good vibes and pre-loved items.
Love running? Consider participating in the Chombueng Crown Prince Hospital (CCPH) Half Marathon 2021 this November 2021.
For an evening of relaxation and rejuvenation, head over to The Hive Thonglor for their weekly rooftop yoga session.