What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok.

From food photography workshops to rooftop flea markets to exciting art exhibitions, here is what is happening about town this 15-30 November. Whilst Loy Krathong is definitely the event of the week, here’s what to do in Bangkok for the remainder of the month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ART Space by MOCA Bangkok at Four Seasons Bangkok, as part of Galleries’ Night 2021]

What to do in Bangkok this 15-30 November 2021