What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021
15 Nov 2021 05:14 PM

What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021

Natasha Sethi
What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021
What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 November 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok. 

From food photography workshops to rooftop flea markets to exciting art exhibitions, here is what is happening about town this 15-30 November. Whilst Loy Krathong is definitely the event of the week, here's what to do in Bangkok for the remainder of the month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ART Space by MOCA Bangkok at Four Seasons Bangkok, as part of Galleries' Night 2021]

What to do in Bangkok this 15-30 November 2021

Jump To / Table of Contents

Bangkok Art Book Fair 2021

1 /9

Bangkok Art Book Fair 2021

The Bangkok Art Book Fair's (BKKABF) annual event is back. The theme for this year's event, 'Don't Keep Your Dream At Home,' is all about self-publishers. More specifically, self-publishers that make contributions to question and challenge social and political issues amidst the pandemic. 

Bangkok Art Book Fair 2021
Date
26 - 27 November 2021
find out more
PhotoAlchemy Exhibition

2 /9

PhotoAlchemy Exhibition

From Paris to Bangkok, artist Nakrob Moonmamas's work will be presented at the Alliance Française de Bangkok, with the opening being on 26 November 2021. The photo exhibition, PhotoAlchemy, invites viewers to review the ideology, operation, and result of early photography in Siam. 

PhotoAlchemy Exhibition
Date
26 November 2021
find out more
Professional Food Styling & Photography: From Street Food to Fine Dining

3 /9

Professional Food Styling & Photography: From Street Food to Fine Dining

Perhaps food photography is an Instagram ritual for you. Perhaps you want to pursue food photography on a professional level. Either way, this workshop will professionally train and guide attendees in food styling and food photography. 

Professional Food Styling & Photography: From Street Food to Fine Dining
Date
25 November 2021
find out more
Q&A Residency at Haoma

4 /9

Q&A Residency at Haoma

If you're one for cocktail events, this is it. Q&A Bar and Haoma are collaborating for something exciting. Attapon Desilva and his team are going to be shaking up unique cocktails at Haoma this November 2021. Sip on the cocktails paired with Haoma's fine dining or on their own. 

Q&A Residency at Haoma
Date
19 - 21 November 2021, 27 - 28 November 2021
find out more
Dragonfly Holiday Bazaar 2021

5 /9

Dragonfly Holiday Bazaar 2021

Love outdoor markets and bazaars? Add this to your list of things to do. Support female entrepreneurs, listen to feminist talks by Cindy 'Sirinya' Bishop, and shop to your heart's content at the Dragonfly Holiday Bazaar 2021. 

Dragonfly Holiday Bazaar 2021
Date
19 - 21 November 2021
find out more
Galleries' Night 2021

6 /9

Galleries’ Night 2021

Galleries' Night is back with its eighth edition. For an evening of contemporary art and special performances, head over to one of the 50+ galleries in Bangkok next weekend. The theme for this year's event is 'Art is the Solution,' with many interesting exhibitions to check out in Silom/Sathorn and along Sukhumvit.

Galleries’ Night 2021
Date
26 - 27 November 2021
find out more
Pronto Rooftop Flea Market 2021

7 /9

Pronto Rooftop Flea Market 2021

Love flea markets? Love rooftops? Here is an event that combines the two. This rooftop flea market by Sneaker on Sight and Pronto Denim is all about good vibes and pre-loved items.

Pronto Rooftop Flea Market 2021
Date
27 November 2021
find out more
CCPH Half Marathon 2021

8 /9

CCPH Half Marathon 2021

Love running? Consider participating in the Chombueng Crown Prince Hospital (CCPH) Half Marathon 2021 this November 2021. 

CCPH Half Marathon 2021
Date
28 November 2021
find out more
Rooftop Sunset Yoga at The Hive

9 /9

Rooftop Sunset Yoga at The Hive

For an evening of relaxation and rejuvenation, head over to The Hive Thonglor for their weekly rooftop yoga session. 

Rooftop Sunset Yoga at The Hive
Date
17 November 2021
find out more
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

