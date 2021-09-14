What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 September 2021

With Bangkok starting to re-open again, here are a few virtual and in-person events you can attend over the next two weeks.

With the recent ease of COVID-19 restrictions, the capital city has started to reopen. Whether you’re comfortable being out and about or you’re not ready to leave your safe haven just yet, check out our list of events happening in Bangkok for the next two weeks. From virtual open mic nights and meditation, to art exhibitions and trivia nights, here are the events to add to your calendar for the remainder of September.

[Hero and featured image credit: 2EX Printmaking Exhibition]