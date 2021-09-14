What to do in Bangkok: 15-30 September 2021

With Bangkok starting to re-open again, here are a few virtual and in-person events you can attend over the next two weeks.
With the recent ease of COVID-19 restrictions, the capital city has started to reopen. Whether you’re comfortable being out and about or you’re not ready to leave your safe haven just yet, check out our list of events happening in Bangkok for the next two weeks. From virtual open mic nights and meditation, to art exhibitions and trivia nights, here are the events to add to your calendar for the remainder of September.
[Hero and featured image credit: 2EX Printmaking Exhibition]
Hosted by IrisReading, this virtual event pivots on teaching speed-reading techniques and ways to improve comprehension. This event is ideal for students and professionals that want to brush up on their reading. In case one class isn’t enough, this is a recurring event taking place every Wednesday.
The city’s beloved Greek restaurant is back stronger than ever with their weekly quiz night. To spice things up, each week’s trivia is based on a different theme. The topic for this Thursday is ‘celebrity scandals and gossip’ and next Thursday’s is ‘Friends.’ Win exciting prizes and indulge in food and drink deals this Thursday and the following Thursdays at Aesop’s.
Kefiliaforyou is hosting a ‘5 Days Kefi Meditation’ virtual meditation designed to help people unwind and battle with ongoing struggles. The five-day meditation focuses on a different aspect each day, bringing attention to a total of five key aspects: awareness, understanding, shifting, planting, watering. This event lasts until Friday 17 September.
Looking for some Friday night fun? You found it. Calling all singers, writers, poets, rappers, comedians, and all individuals with a creative side: join this online event to express and endorse creativity. Whether you want to perform or just listen and watch, this open mic night is a fun way to spend your Friday night.
Hosted by Seeds & Sunshine, the monthly Women’s circle event is back. For those that identify as female and are looking to celebrate womankind, this one is for you. This afternoon event is for individuals to share and hear stories of pride, love, and understanding. If you prefer, you can also attend the event virtually which will occur at a later time on the same day.
Here’s an event for gallery-goers: a photography exhibition by local artists Navin Tantanadaecha and Wan Chantavilasvong. The two have collaborated for Silent Dialogue, an exhibition capturing the artists’ creative takes on surrounding nature. Head over to the creative space Saratta to check it out.
Yogis, mark your calendars for September 22. Hosted by Yoga with Evelin, this weekly Zoom event practices Hatha flow yoga to re-center, uplift, and release any stress or anxiety. Join this online event to stretch and unwind.
For art lovers, check out Blossom, an art exhibition by Thai philosophical writer and painter Taweesak Ujugatanond. The artist’s work is based on his interest in spiritual studies and philosophy, and this exhibition takes on a floral theme. Head to the 333 Anywhere art gallery located in Charoenkrung to check it out.
Are you one for fitness? Take part in the ‘Run, Walk, Crawl for Rangers’ competition by the Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas’ Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF). This global initiative aims to benefit the work of wildlife rangers in conservation hotspots from Thailand to the Philippines, and from Cambodia to Tanzania. Taking your daily step count to a whole new level, you can also win great prizes.
For gallery-goers and art connoisseurs, check out the 2EX Printmaking Exhibition at Kalwit Studio & Gallery. Showcasing an exquisite collection of printing art by local artists Aphisit Sangthong and MI3 print Studio, this exhibition combines the concepts of ‘experiment’ and ‘experience.’ The venue is open exclusively for private visits of small groups. However, this art exhibition is also available as a virtual event.