What to do in Bangkok: 16-22 August

The fragrant aroma, the scrumptious taste, the luscious texture—that’s right, this week is all about food. From oven-baked pizzas to Singaporean brunch, food enthusiasts will certainly enjoy what this week has to offer. As you’re there, be sure to grab your favourite choice of drinks to pair. These are undoubtedly the perfect destinations to visit after work, so open the calendar app and book yourself. You deserve it.
Here are 8 events to attend in Bangkok from 16-22 August
It’s always a fiesta at Bar.Yard, and now it’s another destination you can’t miss on a Tuesday night. With South American inspired cocktails and live percussion sessions by Didier Mpondo, it will surely be a memorable evening. And if you still have the energy, DJ Johnny O will be doing what he does best from 9pm onwards. Might as well text your boss you’ll be a little late for tomorrow.
When it comes to Cantonese cuisine, it can’t get more traditional than clay pot dishes. It’s not easy to serve either, as these ingredients have to be slow-cooked for hours to retain their flavour. Stir-fried long eggplant, braised beef with tofu curd sheet, doubled-boiled black grouper Szechuan style—all cooked to perfection, and served in a clay pot. You can get them at The Silk Road right now, until 30 September.
After a long day of work, one of the best ways to recover that energy is by having some delicious Napolitano pizza. It’s just science. Cantina offers a large variety of topics that will satisfy your appetite, from Margherita to Mascarpone Tartufo. It’s Buy 1 Get 1, and dine-in only, so be sure to grab your friends along.
Sukhumvit 49’s local laidback speakeasy Copper Bar is celebrating their 3-year anniversary this week with some live music from dynamic duo Hawa and Ohm for the night’s entertainment. From 6-9pm, it’s Buy 1 Get 1 for for designated menu items, with include some of their handcrafted cocktails.
The Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Embassy of Canada to bring you the authentic flavours of Canada. Experience a five-course gala dinner highlighting only the freshest seafood imported directly from the land of maple leaf, spiced with seasonal Thai ingredients. It’s an opportunity you won’t see everyday.
Mustache Bangkok is bringing back one of their most iconic themed nights. Previous visitors know the unique energy of the place, and if you’re a newcomer, you will know why people call these nights iconic. Dress according to the theme, and don’t be afraid to set that dance floor aflame.
Singapore is full of mouthwatering dishes: Bak Kut Teh with Yu Tiao, Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Kaya Toast, and many more. Enjoy them all at the beautiful Volti Restaurant with an outdoor patio right next to the Chao Phraya River. They also have live cooking stations that are perfect for your next Instagram story. The dishes will be here only until 31 August, so don’t take too long to decide.
Who doesn’t love a good block party every now and then? This one is taking place in Asoke, just a 10-minute walk from the stations, and full of lively activities in line for you to have fun with. There will be fundraisers, fashion launches, silent auctions, art performances, BBQ, smoking sessions, cocktails, and so much more. Do note, it’s a 20+ events, so keep the little ones at home.