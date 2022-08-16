What to do in Bangkok: 16-22 August

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The fragrant aroma, the scrumptious taste, the luscious texture—that’s right, this week is all about food. From oven-baked pizzas to Singaporean brunch, food enthusiasts will certainly enjoy what this week has to offer. As you’re there, be sure to grab your favourite choice of drinks to pair. These are undoubtedly the perfect destinations to visit after work, so open the calendar app and book yourself. You deserve it.

[Hero image credit: Bar.Yard/Facebook; featured image credit: The Silk Road/Facebook]

Here are 8 events to attend in Bangkok from 16-22 August