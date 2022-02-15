Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 16-28 February 2022
What to do in Bangkok: 16-28 February 2022
15 Feb 2022 08:00 AM

Natasha Sethi
Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-28 February 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 16-28 February 2022, we’ve got a travel fair, Sarnies Night Live, truffle week, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

What to do in Bangkok this 16-28 February 2022

Event: Secrets of Macarons Workshop 

Love macarons? Love baking? Book your spot at this macaron workshop by Les Sucrés by Rose where you’ll learn all the tips and tricks from Chef Marc Champiré, a renowned French pastry chef. 

16 February 2022
Event: Kombucha Workshop by Monsoon Tea

Prefer something healthier? Join this kombucha workshop hosted by Monsoon Tea where you’ll learn all about this magical drink, and even take home your own kombucha kit.

16 February 2022
Event: Sarnies Night Live 

We all know and love the brunch spot Sarnies. Now, cafe and eatery is also a weekend hangout spot. Expect live music performed by local bands, a new-and-improved version of their current menu, and great company. Sarnies Night Live is all about good music, good food, and good vibes. 

18-19 February 2022
Event: The Funking Cruise by Bangkok Island

For this event, Bangkok Island takes guests on two short cruises to get spectacular sunset views. Move and groove to the music on board a boat on the river at ‘The Funking Cruise.’ 

19 February 2022
Event: Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape 

Endorse domestic travel and get travel inspiration at this event. From hotel stays and dining to spa packages and travel activities, expect the best travel deals from over 73 hotels, resorts, and retreats at the Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape.

Until 20 February 2022
Event: Sound Therapy with Kefilia 

If you’re in search of a wellness event, we recommend this one. Expect an hour and a half of journaling, breath-work, and sound healing at The Hive Thonglor’s rooftop for this special Sound Therapy experience.

22 February 2022
Event: Café Shambala 

Next on the list is another wellness event. The group meditation is followed by a reading of a chapter from Ruling Your World, Ancient Strategies for Modern Life by Sakyong Mipham, which is then followed by discussions based on the reading. You have the option to attend this event online via Google Meet or in-person at the venue. 

23 February 2022
Event: Free Flow Wine & Cheese

The Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is back with another edition of their famous wine and cheese event. Think, free-flow red or white wine, artisanal cheese, premium cold cuts, and creamy risotto. Needless to say that if you love wine and cheese, a good time is guaranteed here. 

25 February 2022 
Event: Outdoor Latin Pool Party

One for pool parties? You now have something fun to do this Sunday. Expect Latin music, reggaeton, Mexican food, and drinks at this outdoor pool party at the Rembrandt hotel.

27 February 2022
Event: Truffle Week by Cocotte 

Foodies, of course we have something for you on the list. Cocotte recognises that truffle is the coolest kid in the culinary world, and is hosting an event especially for these treats. Expect dishes like truffle croque-monsieur, truffle parma ham gnocchi, and more at Truffle Week by Cocotte.

22-28 February 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

