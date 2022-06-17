facebook
Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 16-30 June
What to do in Bangkok: 16-30 June
Culture
17 Jun 2022 03:00 PM

What to do in Bangkok: 16-30 June

Natasha Sethi
What to do in Bangkok: 16-30 June
Culture
What to do in Bangkok: 16-30 June

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-30 June 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. For Pride Month 2022 events in Bangkok, check out our separate roundup here. From 16-30 June 2022, we’ve got a Nirvana tribute night, a two-day festival, a wellness event, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Gigi Dining Hall]

What to do in Bangkok this 16-30 June 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Outdoor Summer Party

1 /10

Outdoor Summer Party

Event: Backyard@24

An outdoor garden event featuring live music, DJs, food, and booze. Think summer vibes and good times at this event by Marriott Sukhumvit Park

Date(s)
17,18,19,24,25,26 June 2022
more information
Jazz Night

2 /10

Jazz Night

Event: Buddha & Pals “FRIDAY JAZZ”

For a jazzy night, head over to industrial-themed bar Buddha & Pals this Friday, or the next. The event is free entry, and will feature Nurse & Her Jazz Cats.

Date
17,24 June 2022
more information
Wellness Workshops

3 /10

Wellness Workshops

Event: Inner self, Inner Love Ceremony by Bangkok Oasis Hotel

For a self-care Saturday, we recommend the ‘Inner self, Inner Love Ceremony’ event. Expect several wellness workshops including shamanic breathwork, sound healing, cacao ceremony, and a music circle. Work on you, for you. 

Date
18 June 2022
more information
Rooftop Party

4 /10

Rooftop Party

Event: Na Den x Rec ’N Cue 

This Saturday, Lush Rooftop welcomes Phuket crowdpleasers to the capital city. Eight talented DJs on one rooftop? Sounds like a vibe.

Date
18 June 2022
more information
Food, Booze, Music, and Art

5 /10

Food, Booze, Music, and Art

Event: The Hamlet for Good

A two-day event that allows you to indulge in food, booze, music, and art in a fun, fabulous way. The best part, though? It’s all for a good cause. In case you need more convincing, here are five reasons to visit The Hamlet for Good this weekend, taking place at the Asai Bangkok Chinatown Hotel.

Date
18-19 June 2022
more information
Guest Shift with Sai Mai

6 /10

Guest Shift with Sai Mai

Event: Stranger & Sons Sunday Aperitivo  

This Sunday, Sai Mai from Stranger and Sons takes over the bar at Gigi – Dining Hall & Bar. If cocktails on a Sunday are your thing, begin your bender at this guest shift.  

Date
19 June 2022
more information
Paint & Wine Event

7 /10

Paint & Wine Event

Event: Paint and Wine – Rainbow Edition

For this edition of The Hive Phrakanong’s ‘Paint and Wine,’ it’s all about rainbows. Painting and Pinot Noir? We’ll be there. 

Date
23 June 2022
more information
Poetry, Art, Storytelling, and Classical Music

8 /10

Poetry, Art, Storytelling, and Classical Music

Event: Tchaikovsky in Twilight

This is no ordinary event. This is a curated, creative, cheeky concert. Expect a concert by Pro Musica featuring texts and happenings including art installations, historical storytelling, and more. 

Date
25 June 2022
more information
Nirvana Night

9 /10

Nirvana Night

Event: Nirvana Tribute (From England) 

For the first time ever, The world’s leading Nirvana Tribute Show comes to Bangkok this June 2022 at The Rock Pub Bangkok. Special guests include Flowers for Daryl and Rat Hole. Come As You Are. 

Date
28 June 2022
more information
Comedy Night

10 /10

Comedy Night

Event: Sathorn Side Splitters Comedy Night No. 3

Love Sathorn? Love stand-up comedy? Curfew BKK invites you for a night of hilarity and laughter this month. The comedians for this event are Lex Morales, Chris Raufeisen, Chris Wegoda, Pule Mapacpac, and Stefan Bobner. 

Date
30 June 2022
more information
Bangkok events in bangkok what to do Bangkok june 2022
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.