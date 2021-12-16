What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 December 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok.
From a travel show to a coffee festival, here is what is happening in town this 1-15 December 2021. Whilst Christmas and New Year events are undoubtedly the highlight for the month of December, here are some other events to check out in Bangkok.
What to do in Bangkok this 16-31 December 2021
Vibe at Bangkok Island with Māori electronic soul musician, producer, and DJ Isaac Aesili this Friday.
In the mood to party Latin-style? Head over to The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok this Friday for Baile Latino.
This Saturday, The Hive Bangkok returns with its annual Christmas event. Bakery, artisanal products, and more – this Christmas market fully embraces the festive spirit.
Love spending time with pooches? This event is filled with furry friends and festive fun. If you don’t want to adopt, you can spend some quality time with the adorable dogs at the event.
A traditional European carol concert at Bayan Tree. Before and after the event, the hotel’s food and drinks will be on sale for a fun festive evening.
CanCham Thailand and the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse are hosting a BBQ party featuring a variety of Christmas specials including carving stations, delicious desserts, and, of course, barbecue.
Looking for some travel inspiration? This event is perfect. The second edition of the ‘Marriott Thailand Travel Show’ will exhibit the company’s portfolio comprising of over properties across 14 distinctive brands.
Fellow caffeine addicts, this one is for you. Designed for coffee lovers, this festival is a must-attend.