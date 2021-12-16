Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 December 2021
What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 December 2021
16 Dec 2021 09:43 PM

Natasha Sethi
With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok. 

Whilst Christmas and New Year events are undoubtedly the highlight for the month of December, here are some other events to check out in Bangkok. 

What to do in Bangkok this 16-31 December 2021 

Awakening Samyan

Awakening Samyan

Taking place between 17 and 26 December 2021, the streets and alleys of Samyan will be illuminated. This is the first time Awakening Bangkok is venturing into this neighbourhood, so be sure to explore (and take plenty of ‘grams).

Date
17-26 December 2021
Beach Session ft. ISAAC AESILI

Beach Session ft. ISAAC AESILI

Vibe at Bangkok Island with Māori electronic soul musician, producer, and DJ Isaac Aesili this Friday.  

Date
17 December 2021
more information
Baile Latino

Baile Latino

In the mood to party Latin-style? Head over to The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok this Friday for Baile Latino.

Date
17 December 2021
more information
The Hive Christmas Market

The Hive Christmas Market

This Saturday, The Hive Bangkok returns with its annual Christmas event. Bakery, artisanal products, and more – this Christmas market fully embraces the festive spirit. 

Date
18 December 2021
more information
Furever Yours Christmas Adoption Event

Furever Yours Christmas Adoption Event

Love spending time with pooches? This event is filled with furry friends and festive fun. If you don’t want to adopt, you can spend some quality time with the adorable dogs at the event. 

Date
18 December 2021
more information
Carols by Candlelight at the Banyan Tree

Carols by Candlelight at the Banyan Tree

A traditional European carol concert at Bayan Tree. Before and after the event, the hotel’s food and drinks will be on sale for a fun festive evening.

Date
18 December 2021
more information
CanCham Christmas BBQ Party

CanCham Christmas BBQ Party

CanCham Thailand and the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse are hosting a BBQ party featuring a variety of Christmas specials including carving stations, delicious desserts, and, of course, barbecue. 

Date
18 December 2021
more information
Marriott Thailand Travel Show

Marriott Thailand Travel Show

Looking for some travel inspiration? This event is perfect. The second edition of the ‘Marriott Thailand Travel Show’ will exhibit the company’s portfolio comprising of over properties across 14 distinctive brands. 

Date
Until 21 December 2021
more information
Thailand Coffee Fest 2021: Coffee People

Thailand Coffee Fest 2021: Coffee People

Fellow caffeine addicts, this one is for you. Designed for coffee lovers, this festival is a must-attend. 

Date
23-26 December 2021 
more information
Café Kitsuné Bangkok

Café Kitsuné Bangkok

You may have already been to the Parisian coffee shop, but now you have to try the latest addition to their menu: natural wines.  

