What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 January 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-31 January 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the coming two weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 15-31 January 2022, we’ve got a Bill Bensley art exhibition, a Friends trivia night, an outdoor movie evening, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
What to do in Bangkok this 16-31 January 2022
Event: Open Air Kino 2022
If like us, you love outdoor movies, you’ll be happy to know that Open Air Kino is back. Make sure to keep yourself free on Tuesday evenings from now until 22 March 2022.
Event: Rooftop Sunset Yoga with Mook
Treat your body, mind, and soul to this outdoor rooftop yoga session happening at The Hive Thonglor.
Event: Bangkok: Not Sure When, But Then! with Matt Davis
How does an evening of stand-up comedy sound? American stand-up comedian Matt Davis is here to make Bangkok laugh this January 2022.
Event: A New Year with Friends Trivia Night
So no one told you life was going to be this way, but we are telling you that there is a Friends quiz night happening this week. We’re excited. You’re excited. Everyone’s excited. One request, though – please don’t get Monica-level competitive. Thank you.
Event: Bangkok Video Speed Dating
Want a date for Valentine’s Day? Perhaps you’ll find your match at this virtual speed dating event. Who will you swipe right (and left) on?
Event: LGBT Networking Mixer at Spectrum Lounge & Bar
Looking to meet some new people? After a hiatus, the monthly open-door, casual social event is back. All members of the LGBTQIA+ and straight allies are welcome.
Event: The Hope Fair: Let’s Kick start 2022! at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok
For this edition of the popular Avani Sukhumvit event, The Hope Fair is focusing on socially-conscious shopping. Expect organic, locally-produced, environmentally-friendly, and sustainable products, as well a variety of gourmet treats and delicatessen.
Event: Artify: Freestyle Painting Social – New Year Edition at The Hive
Looking to get in touch with your creative side? Mark your calendars for 28 January 2022. This creative and festive event invites you to unleash your inner artistic instincts on a canvas full of possibilities.
Event: Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams at River City
We love Bill Bensley. We love art exhibitions. ‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ is an upcoming exhibition that tells the story of the renowned architect and interior designer. Bill Bensley’s story is told in four chapters and is told using various mediums including paintings and sculptures.
Event: RCB Film Club: Sunflowers
David Bickerstaff’s Exhibition On Screen: Sunflowers 21 will be screened at the RCB Film Club. The virtual exhibition showcases all of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflower’ art series, and delves into deeper understanding of the paintings and the artist himself.