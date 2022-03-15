facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 March 2022
Culture
15 Mar 2022 08:18 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Here are nine events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-31 March 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 16-31 March 2022, we’ve got an art and culture festival, a weekend concert, a Bohemian night, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.

[Hero Image Credit: River City Bangkok; Featured Image Credit: ICONSIAM]

Jump To / Table of Contents

Art & Culture Festival at Central Embassy

1 /9

Art & Culture Festival at Central Embassy

Event: Sawang Sawai Siwilai

Admire exceptional works of art from various Thai contemporary artists at Sawang Sawai Siwilai. Here’s where you’ll get to delve into the artistic minds and creative thinking processes of 15 of the country’s foremost artists. The event promotes a conversation and idea exchange on cultivating positivity and creativity that shines hope on the unknown yet potential future.

Date
3-27 March 2022
more information
Jazz Music, Drinks, and Food at Sarnies

2 /9

Jazz Music, Drinks, and Food at Sarnies

Event: Sarnies Night Live presents Jazziam

Sarnies is back with another Saturday night live music event for you to chill and enjoy a great night out with your friends. A lovely jazz serenade from Jazziam is sure to lighten up your weekend mood like no other.

Date
18 March 2022
more information
Tattoo Colour Weekend Concert

3 /9

Tattoo Colour Weekend Concert

Event: Be A Bud presents Tattoo Colour SuperfansCare Concert

Not so big on jazz? Perhaps keeping your energy high with a weekend concert of the well-loved Thai pop-rock band Tattoo Colour is what you’re looking for. Join the fun and groove along to their newest single ‘SuperCarCare’.

Date
19 March 2022
more information
Bohemian Rooftop Party

4 /9

Bohemian Rooftop Party

Event: Bohemian Night at MOJJO

Dance the Bohemian night away as you indulge in free-flow drinks, delectable dishes, and a breathtaking view of the Bangkok skyline at MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar. Irresistible Latin-inspired beats from DJ Pabllo (Vas) will absolutely make you stand up and get your groove on all night long.

Date
19 March 2022
more information
Holi Brunch Party

5 /9

Holi Brunch Party

Event: Holi Weekend – Sunday Brunch Party at Charcoal

Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology invites you to feast on your favourite Charcoal bites and mouth-watering Indian dishes with their Holi Weekend Sunday Brunch. Henna artists and Bollywood dance performers will also be there to keep you and your friends entertained all brunch long, too.

 

Date
20 March 2022
more information
Documentary Film Screening at River City

6 /9

Documentary Film Screening at River City

Event: RCB Film Club: Finding Vivian Maier

Switch up your Netflix routine and head to River City Bangkok to watch an award-winning documentary film on the late Vivian Maier and her unappreciated photography journey. The seats are limited so be sure to get your tickets early.

Date
19 March 2022
more information
Thailand Digital Arts Festival

7 /9

Thailand Digital Arts Festival

Event: Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022 by Siam Piwat and ICONSIAM

Get ready to immerse yourself in the parallel worlds of the physical and digital art sphere at Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022. Asia’s first-time event of this kind is a unique marketplace for NFTs and appreciating various artworks by local artists. An awe-inspiring experience awaits.

Date
5-20 March 2022
more information
Retrospective Posthumous Exhibition of Chavalit Soemprungsuk

8 /9

Retrospective Posthumous Exhibition of Chavalit Soemprungsuk

Event: ‘LESS IS OK’ Celebrating the Life of Chavalit Soemprungsuk at River City Bangkok

This art exhibition takes you on a journey that explores various angles of the life of the famous Thai visual artist Chavalit Soemprungsuk through the lens of his impressive artwork. See how he lived life to the fullest with no regrets, to create artwork that is pure and simple.

Date
12 March – 27 April 2022
more information
Bubbly Saturday Brunch at Avani+ Bangkok

9 /9

Bubbly Saturday Brunch at Avani+ Bangkok

Event: Brunchilicious @ Seen

An indulgent Saturday brunch featuring award-winning eats, free-flow drinks and pool access await you at Avani+ Bangkok. From fried chicken chicharron and mussel escabeche to sushi and sashimi, you won’t be able to resist and will certainly devour with gusto.

Date
12 March 2022 onwards
more information
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
