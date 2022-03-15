What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 March 2022

Here are nine events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-31 March 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 16-31 March 2022, we’ve got an art and culture festival, a weekend concert, a Bohemian night, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
Event: Sawang Sawai Siwilai
Admire exceptional works of art from various Thai contemporary artists at Sawang Sawai Siwilai. Here’s where you’ll get to delve into the artistic minds and creative thinking processes of 15 of the country’s foremost artists. The event promotes a conversation and idea exchange on cultivating positivity and creativity that shines hope on the unknown yet potential future.
Event: Be A Bud presents Tattoo Colour SuperfansCare Concert
Not so big on jazz? Perhaps keeping your energy high with a weekend concert of the well-loved Thai pop-rock band Tattoo Colour is what you’re looking for. Join the fun and groove along to their newest single ‘SuperCarCare’.
Event: Bohemian Night at MOJJO
Dance the Bohemian night away as you indulge in free-flow drinks, delectable dishes, and a breathtaking view of the Bangkok skyline at MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar. Irresistible Latin-inspired beats from DJ Pabllo (Vas) will absolutely make you stand up and get your groove on all night long.
Event: Holi Weekend – Sunday Brunch Party at Charcoal
Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology invites you to feast on your favourite Charcoal bites and mouth-watering Indian dishes with their Holi Weekend Sunday Brunch. Henna artists and Bollywood dance performers will also be there to keep you and your friends entertained all brunch long, too.
Event: RCB Film Club: Finding Vivian Maier
Switch up your Netflix routine and head to River City Bangkok to watch an award-winning documentary film on the late Vivian Maier and her unappreciated photography journey. The seats are limited so be sure to get your tickets early.
Event: Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022 by Siam Piwat and ICONSIAM
Get ready to immerse yourself in the parallel worlds of the physical and digital art sphere at Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022. Asia’s first-time event of this kind is a unique marketplace for NFTs and appreciating various artworks by local artists. An awe-inspiring experience awaits.
Event: ‘LESS IS OK’ Celebrating the Life of Chavalit Soemprungsuk at River City Bangkok
This art exhibition takes you on a journey that explores various angles of the life of the famous Thai visual artist Chavalit Soemprungsuk through the lens of his impressive artwork. See how he lived life to the fullest with no regrets, to create artwork that is pure and simple.
Event: Brunchilicious @ Seen
An indulgent Saturday brunch featuring award-winning eats, free-flow drinks and pool access await you at Avani+ Bangkok. From fried chicken chicharron and mussel escabeche to sushi and sashimi, you won’t be able to resist and will certainly devour with gusto.