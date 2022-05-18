What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 May 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-31 May 2022.
Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 16-31 May 2022, we’ve got a ’90s night, an immersive cinema experience, an American film festival, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars.
[Hero and featured image credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash ]
What to do in Bangkok this 16-31 May 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
Event: Riverside Cinema Club
Howler Bar & Grill invites you for an immersive visual and sound experience at their Open Air Cinema Club. A different classic movie is screened each time, so be sure to check the schedule before going.
Event: Relax With Reiki
Recently-opened wellness cafe and creative space The Earthling Cafe is hosting a wellness event. At ‘Relax With Reiki,’ you will be guided through simple meditations to help you relax, recharge, and enjoy the healing benefits of reiki.
3 /10
Event: Revolving Words POETRY SLAM
This is a special poetry slam organized to support ‘Revolving words,’ an in-progress feature-length film by Bangkok Lyrical Lunacy.
4 /10
Event: Sustainable Seafood & Biodynamic White Wine Workshop
Love seafood? Love wine? This workshop will answer any and all questions revolving around sustainable seafood and biodynamic wine. You’ll also learn how to make seafood pasta with linguini and white wine sauce, among other dishes. It is hosted by The Food Trust, which is run by the team behind the renowned Bo.lan.
5 /10
Event: 90’s Appreciation Night with Leo
Leo from Independence Bar takes over Copper Bar Bangkok for one night only on 24 May 2022. The night will comprise of four specially-crafted signature drinks, and will be themed to appreciate the 1990s. We think it’s going to be da bomb.
6 /10
Event: The Hope Fair, Summer 2022
The summer edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair is here. As always, expect over 100 vendors selling everything from gourmet delicacies to designer clothing to home décor, and more. Support local businesses while shopping for goods at the Avani Sukhumvit.
Event: Last Dance at Mustache Bangkok
Ready for your last dance at Mustache Bangkok? In case you haven’t heard, the club is moving to another location at the end of the month, so this is your chance to bid farewell and have your last dance at the current location.
Event: Blooming Komunity Market Fest #2
Following the success of their pioneering edition, Bloom Komunity Market Fest is back with a second edition. Think music, art, crafts, workshops, food, and drinks. There will be wellness experiences such as sound healing and yoga, too.
9 /10
Event: Made by Beautiful People
At this two-week event, ICONCRAFT showcases an assemblage of beautiful handcrafted items crafted by people with special needs. Show your love and support to the local community. Made by beautiful people for beautiful people.
10 /10
Event: American Documentary Film Festival 2022
The U.S. Embassy Bangkok presents the American Film Showcase (AFS) at Doc Club & Pub. At the film festival, AFS will offer audiences an insight into American society and culture through film.