What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 May 2022
Culture
18 May 2022 10:00 AM

What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 May 2022

Natasha Sethi
What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 May 2022
Culture
What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 May 2022

Here are ten events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok from 16-31 May 2022.

Welcome to our bi-weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town over the course of the two coming weeks. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here. From 16-31 May 2022, we’ve got a ’90s night, an immersive cinema experience, an American film festival, and more. Get ready to mark your calendars. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash ]

What to do in Bangkok this 16-31 May 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

An Immersive Cinema Experience

1 /10

An Immersive Cinema Experience

Event: Riverside Cinema Club

Howler Bar & Grill invites you for an immersive visual and sound experience at their Open Air Cinema Club. A different classic movie is screened each time, so be sure to check the schedule before going.

Date
17, 18, 24, 25, 31 May 2022
more information
Reiki Wellness at The Earthling Cafe

2 /10

Reiki Wellness at The Earthling Cafe

Event: Relax With Reiki

Recently-opened wellness cafe and creative space The Earthling Cafe is hosting a wellness event. At ‘Relax With Reiki,’ you will be guided through simple meditations to help you relax, recharge, and enjoy the healing benefits of reiki.  

Date
18 May 2022
more information
Poetry Slam

3 /10

Poetry Slam

Event: Revolving Words POETRY SLAM

This is a special poetry slam organized to support ‘Revolving words,’ an in-progress feature-length film by Bangkok Lyrical Lunacy. 

Date
20 May 2022
more information
Seafood & Wine Workshop

4 /10

Seafood & Wine Workshop

Event: Sustainable Seafood & Biodynamic White Wine Workshop 

Love seafood? Love wine? This workshop will answer any and all questions revolving around sustainable seafood and biodynamic wine. You’ll also learn how to make seafood pasta with linguini and white wine sauce, among other dishes. It is hosted by The Food Trust, which is run by the team behind the renowned Bo.lan.

Date
20 May 2022
more information
'90s Night

5 /10

'90s Night

Event: 90’s Appreciation Night with Leo

Leo from Independence Bar takes over Copper Bar Bangkok for one night only on 24 May 2022. The night will comprise of four specially-crafted signature drinks, and will be themed to appreciate the 1990s. We think it’s going to be da bomb.  

Date
24 May 2022
more information
Hope Fair

6 /10

Hope Fair

Event: The Hope Fair, Summer 2022

The summer edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair is here. As always, expect over 100 vendors selling everything from gourmet delicacies to designer clothing to home décor, and more. Support local businesses while shopping for goods at the Avani Sukhumvit.

Date
24 May 2022
more information
Last Dance at Mustache Bangkok

7 /10

Last Dance at Mustache Bangkok

Event: Last Dance at Mustache Bangkok

Ready for your last dance at Mustache Bangkok? In case you haven’t heard, the club is moving to another location at the end of the month, so this is your chance to bid farewell and have your last dance at the current location.

Date
27 May 2022
more information
Music, Food, Art, Workshops

8 /10

Music, Food, Art, Workshops

Event: Blooming Komunity Market Fest #2

Following the success of their pioneering edition, Bloom Komunity Market Fest is back with a second edition. Think music, art, crafts, workshops, food, and drinks. There will be wellness experiences such as sound healing and yoga, too. 

Date
29 May 2022
more information
Shop Handcrafted Items

9 /10

Shop Handcrafted Items

Event: Made by Beautiful People

At this two-week event, ICONCRAFT showcases an assemblage of beautiful handcrafted items crafted by people with special needs. Show your love and support to the local community. Made by beautiful people for beautiful people. 

Date
Until 31 May 2022
more information
Film Festival

10 /10

Film Festival

Event: American Documentary Film Festival 2022

The U.S. Embassy Bangkok presents the American Film Showcase (AFS) at Doc Club & Pub. At the film festival, AFS will offer audiences an insight into American society and culture through film. 

Date
26 May 2022-1 June 2022
more information
Bangkok Film Festivals events in bangkok what to do Bangkok may 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
