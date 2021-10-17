Home > Culture > Events > What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 October 2021
What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 October 2021
17 Oct 2021 10:00 AM

Natasha Sethi
With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten virtual and in-person events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok. 

Whether you’re one for fashion pop-up stores or afternoon teas and trivia nights, here is a list of ten things happening around Bangkok over the course of the next two weeks. 

Save Food, Good Future World Food Day Event
1
Save Food, Good Future World Food Day Event

In commemoration of World Food Day, The Commons Thonglor will live stream an event dedicated to all things food-related. The value of food, sustainable food supply chain, and ways to reduce food waste are some areas that will be discussed. This all-day virtual event starts at 10.00 am and runs until 6.30 pm. 

Save Food, Good Future World Food Day Event
Date
16 October 2021
Bangkok Planetarium reopens
2
Bangkok Planetarium reopens

A fan of stargazing and outer space? Head over to the recently-reopened Bangkok Planetarium to entice the astronomy nerd inside you. After almost six months of closure due to the COVID-19 restrictions, 15 October marks the first day of the reopening of the oldest planetarium in the country and in Southeast Asia. 

Bangkok Planetarium reopens
Date
15 October 2021
Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
3
Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok introduced a new afternoon tea set this October 2021. If you’re one for tea and tidbits, consider trying Peacock Alley’s ‘Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea’ comprising delectable finger sandwiches, savoury bites, freshly-baked scones, and Mariage Frères tea or coffee. 

Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Gucci 100 pop-up store
4
Gucci 100 pop-up store

Celebrating its centennial, Gucci announces the arrival of a brand new series of Gucci Pop-Ups. These ephemeral stores are dedicated to the ‘Gucci 100’ collection, a collection that brings the world of fashion and music together. Head over to Siam Paragon to explore and shop these fabulous Gucci products. 

Gucci 100 pop-up store
Marc Jacobs pop-up store
5
Marc Jacobs pop-up store

Here we’ve got another pop-up store: a Marc Jacobs one. ‘The Color Collection’ is designed for individuals to mix, match, and style themselves in their own way. Head over to Central Chidlom to visit this pop-up store. 

Marc Jacobs pop-up store
Morning Yoga Hatha Flow class
6
Morning Yoga Hatha Flow class

Hosted by eco-friendly community space Seeds & Sunshine, this morning yoga event is all about connecting your body, your breath, and your mind. Become more aware on a deeper level and expand your mind while simultaneously working up a sweat this Sunday. 

Morning Yoga Hatha Flow class
Date
17 October 2021
Mocktails & Mozart at Smalls
7
Mocktails & Mozart at Smalls

Everybody’s favourite Sathorn bar presents ‘Mocktails & Mozart’ this month, featuring the Pro Musica Trio. Performing on the rooftop from 7pm onwards, you will find a special mocktail menu to accompany, as well as Mexican cuisine by El Hefe and pizza provided by Gallery Pizza.

Mocktails & Mozart at Smalls
Date
23 October
Spooky Rumpus: Monster Mask-querade at The Commons Saladaeng
8
Spooky Rumpus: Monster Mask-querade at The Commons Saladaeng

October is all about pumpkins, trick or treating, and horror movies. The Commons Saladaeng is organising a socially distanced Halloween celebration comprising scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, a spooky photo booth, special vendors, and more. If this sounds like your kind of event, you know what you’re doing two weekends from now. 

Spooky Rumpus: Monster Mask-querade at The Commons Saladaeng
Date
30 October 2021
Two-Day Advanced Soap Making Course
9
Two-Day Advanced Soap Making Course

Always wanted to learn how to make your own soap? You can fulfil your soap-making dreams at this two-day event. This event will teach attendees how to make swirls in soap, ways to create soap recipes from scratch for different skin types, how to choose the correct oils for your recipe, and more. 

Two-Day Advanced Soap Making Course
Date
23 and 24 October 2021
Halloween Game at Bardo
10
Halloween Game at Bardo
Bardo Social Bistro & Bar is bringing Squid Game to Bangkok this Halloween with a special brunch and dinner. Featuring plenty of goodies and special games, it is the most unique way to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok this year. Book fast as only limited seats are available.
Halloween Game at Bardo
Date
31 October
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

