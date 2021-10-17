What to do in Bangkok: 16-31 October 2021

With the city getting back on its feet, here are ten virtual and in-person events you can attend over the next two weeks in Bangkok.
Whether you’re one for fashion pop-up stores or afternoon teas and trivia nights, here is a list of ten things happening around Bangkok over the course of the next two weeks.
In commemoration of World Food Day, The Commons Thonglor will live stream an event dedicated to all things food-related. The value of food, sustainable food supply chain, and ways to reduce food waste are some areas that will be discussed. This all-day virtual event starts at 10.00 am and runs until 6.30 pm.
A fan of stargazing and outer space? Head over to the recently-reopened Bangkok Planetarium to entice the astronomy nerd inside you. After almost six months of closure due to the COVID-19 restrictions, 15 October marks the first day of the reopening of the oldest planetarium in the country and in Southeast Asia.
The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok introduced a new afternoon tea set this October 2021. If you’re one for tea and tidbits, consider trying Peacock Alley’s ‘Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea’ comprising delectable finger sandwiches, savoury bites, freshly-baked scones, and Mariage Frères tea or coffee.
Celebrating its centennial, Gucci announces the arrival of a brand new series of Gucci Pop-Ups. These ephemeral stores are dedicated to the ‘Gucci 100’ collection, a collection that brings the world of fashion and music together. Head over to Siam Paragon to explore and shop these fabulous Gucci products.
Here we’ve got another pop-up store: a Marc Jacobs one. ‘The Color Collection’ is designed for individuals to mix, match, and style themselves in their own way. Head over to Central Chidlom to visit this pop-up store.
Hosted by eco-friendly community space Seeds & Sunshine, this morning yoga event is all about connecting your body, your breath, and your mind. Become more aware on a deeper level and expand your mind while simultaneously working up a sweat this Sunday.
Everybody’s favourite Sathorn bar presents ‘Mocktails & Mozart’ this month, featuring the Pro Musica Trio. Performing on the rooftop from 7pm onwards, you will find a special mocktail menu to accompany, as well as Mexican cuisine by El Hefe and pizza provided by Gallery Pizza.
October is all about pumpkins, trick or treating, and horror movies. The Commons Saladaeng is organising a socially distanced Halloween celebration comprising scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, a spooky photo booth, special vendors, and more. If this sounds like your kind of event, you know what you’re doing two weekends from now.
Always wanted to learn how to make your own soap? You can fulfil your soap-making dreams at this two-day event. This event will teach attendees how to make swirls in soap, ways to create soap recipes from scratch for different skin types, how to choose the correct oils for your recipe, and more.