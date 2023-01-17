Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Are you up for a quiz night with your friends? Perhaps a bingo session? Or maybe a quaint workshop on how to make mocktails? We have all of those and more. Hope your liver is ready for the week, because boy, do these look like the places to be. Enjoy some live music while you’re at it—don’t let anyone stop you, because you deserve all of it.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mott 32 Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 17-23 January

Coffee Mocktail & Mocktail Workshop

Make sure you welcome your house guests every time with some mocktails that are not only easy to make, but impressive in taste and creativity. And now, with coffee! The THB 1,890 fee already includes recipes, documents, specialty-grade coffee to take home, and more.

The workshop is on 17-20 January. You can find more information at Craft The Moment Cafe.

#FindTheLockerRoom Presents The Pharmacy

One of our favourite cocktail bars is presenting their first bar guest shift of 2023 with Noa and Jan from The Pharmacy Bar. They’re bringing their Belgian flairs to their drinks, which will be served for one night only. Get to booking fast.

The takeover will be on 19 January. You can find more information at #FindTheLockerRoom.

One Two Two Bar Grand Opening

As mentioned in our world-famous Best New Bars in Bangkok column, now they’re holding a grand opening you can’t miss. It’s free entry and free flow—that combo already has us marking our calendars. It’s one of the hippest new bars around town, and we’re sure you’ll be up dancing.

The opening will be on 19 January. You can find more information at One Two Two Bar.

Deck Quiz Night

Thursday nights are quiz nights at The Deck. Bring your favourite group of friends, who presumably have some knowledge ready to go, and compete for special prizes. Plus, it’s free to join, so what’s holding you back? Oh, and arrive on an empty stomach, because their food is awesome.

The quiz will be on 19 January. You can find more information at The Deck.

BELGA Kitchen Party x Texica

Our favourite Belgian brasserie is bringing in an array of signature selections—from cote de boeuf to chicken waterzooi—with great wines to pair. Did we mention it’s free-flow for two hours? That deal, along with the views from the rooftop of Sofitel Bangkok, will make your evening just right.

The session will be on 19 January. You can find more information at BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie.

The Sound Of UK

All we want is something new—something we can hold onto, and The Rock Pub has just that. Board the Yellow Submarine and bop your heads to the sounds of UK rock. The THB 400 entry fee at the door already includes one drink on the house.

The live sessions will be on 20 January. You can find more information at The Rock Pub.

Queer Dynasty CNY Party

All are welcome, the Ls, Gs, Bs, Ts, and every letter is invited to an evening filled with DJs, live music, drag performances, and wild surprises you won’t see coming. It starts at 7pm, but goes on till late. If you can’t make it back home, feel free to check in to one of their hotel rooms.

The party will be on 21 January. You can find more information at CHI Art Series Hotel 1033.

“What’s Your Fortune?” at Mott 32

If you haven’t been to the amazing Mott 32, now would be the perfect time to try it out. Join them for a session of bingo and compete for rewards that will certainly make your year. The grand prize is a 2-night stay at The Standard, Maldives, and their THB 888 entry fee already includes two drinks.

The game will be on 21 January. You can find more information at Mott 32 Bangkok.

“Harsh Noise” at The Overstay

Harsh Noise is a project in collaboration with various university interns of The Overstay. Together, they’re bringing the sounds of rock, punk, and more in the form of six bands playing till late. They’re also 420-friendly, so let that amplify your experience if that seems like your jam.

The event will be on 22 January. you can find more information at The Overstay.