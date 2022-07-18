What to do in Bangkok: 18-24 July 2022

Mark your calendar: here are nine events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 18-24 July 2022.
This week’s lineup of events will be music to your ears, literally. Whether you’re looking to lay back with a drink listening to R&B, or dance all night to the sounds of EDM, we have you covered. Why wait for the end of the month to treat yourself when you can start this week? Don your favourite outfit, bust out the dancing shoes, and be prepared to spin right round (like a record).
[Hero image credit: Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash; featured image credit: Tropic City/Facebook]
What to do in Bangkok this 18-24 July 2022
Yindee’s Mysterious Friends is an exhibition that invites onlookers to visit the bedroom of Yindee, a lonely young woman whose only friend is a trusty diary she writes into everyday. Through her notes, she visualises a world of flora and fauna—a magical world full of furry friends who welcomes Yindee into the forest and treats her as equal. It reminds her that even though she is bound to feel lonely at times, she is never truely alone in the world. This is the first solo exhibition by faan.peeti, an artist that has collaborated with global brands such as Vespa and Estee Lauder.
International Daiquiri Day is upon us, and Tropic City is celebrating it with style. Co-founders Philip Stefanescu & Sebastian De La Cruz are stepping behind the bar to do what they do best: shake, stir, and swizzle to their hearts’ content. Visitors can order creative twists on the classic as they sit and enjoy the vibes of the OG tropical cocktail bar of Bangkok.
The words “tomo” in Japanese and “you” in Chinese both mean “friendship.” As such the TOMOYŎU event at Sing Sing aims to gather like-minded friends to enjoy a night out together in style: drinking and dancing. At the station are DJs Mizuyo from Yokohama, and Rui Tang from Sichuan who will be working together to ensure that the tracks are on point, and the night is nothing short of memorable.
After a long day of work, why not sit down by the bar and let your mind wander to the tunes of Afropunk? Freaking Out The Neighborhood is a beautiful, secluded vinyl bar with the vibes of an upstate New York apartment. They invited the Chatuchak-based bar Trailer Trash Blue Eyes to curate the tracks for the night, and when it comes to music, they don’t disappoint.
We all love a nice tasting. Wine? Great. Cheese? Lovely. Honey? Succulent. All of them at once? It’s the best of three worlds, and those worlds are all in heaven. The Sukhothai Bangkok is collaborating with Let it Bee Honey, The Little Goat Farm, Vinum Lector, and Theodore Thailand to make this 3-hour, palate-inducing class possible. Reservations required.
If a class full of cheese isn’t enough, here’s a whole buffet of it. Two of the kings behind the Thai artisanal cheesemaking scene are meeting up at VIVIN Grocery to answer all questions about making cheese. Of course, their creations will be included in this buffet, which is packed with 20 different local Thai cheeses, homemade charcuterie, organic salad, and artisanal bread. It’s 4 hours of premium goodness.
Above Eleven, the beloved Peruvian Japanese rooftop bar, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week. Of course, they’re not holding back as they celebrate the love and fun they have received after being in business for a full decade. From 7-8pm, it’s free-flow alcohol. All night, there’ll be fun latin beats to bop your head and move your body to. And to mark their birthday bash, a lucky draw will be held with a grand prize being a 10k dining voucher.
After a night out on Friday, you might be in need of some R&R. With the legalisation of cannabis in place, Siri House is holding an afternoon pairing full of wine and terpene that allows guests to sip and vape away their worries for the day. DJ Tam Bryce will also be providing tunes to make sure the experience is complete. The THB 420 (get it?) ticket includes a surprise giveaway.