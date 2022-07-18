What to do in Bangkok: 18-24 July 2022

Mark your calendar: here are nine events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 18-24 July 2022.

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

This week’s lineup of events will be music to your ears, literally. Whether you’re looking to lay back with a drink listening to R&B, or dance all night to the sounds of EDM, we have you covered. Why wait for the end of the month to treat yourself when you can start this week? Don your favourite outfit, bust out the dancing shoes, and be prepared to spin right round (like a record).

[Hero image credit: Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash; featured image credit: Tropic City/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok this 18-24 July 2022