What to do in Bangkok: 18-24 October

With Halloween on the horizon, many are saving their energy for the end of the month. The rest of us are looking for somewhere nice to pregame, so read on, and mark your calendars accordingly. We have party places, dinner events, and more for the week ahead.
[Hero image credit: Elements by Ciel Bleu, featured image credit: Havana Social]
9 events to attend in Bangkok this 18-24 October
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tribute to the Music of Kenny Garett
- Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022
- Bar.Yard presents Bangkok Invaders
- Sherlock Holmes Theatre Dinner Buffet
- Stellar Charity Night at The Okura Prestige
- Herbivore at Siri House
- Havana Salsa Fiesta: Dance Competition
- The New Sunday Gay Night at Maggie Choo's
- Charcoal's Diwali 3-Course Dinner
No, Kenny Garett is still alive and kicking, and yes, Foojohn’s will be hosting a night in homage to his exceptional sounds. Hailed by many to be the legend of contemporary jazz saxophone, they will be revisiting his album “Song Book,” which includes his famous hit “Happy People.” Don’t forget to book prior to the date.
It’s an international collaboration between two Asian countries with some of the best bops around—the Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022 is back with a wide array of artists from both nations, so you don’t have to sing those anime openings alone in the shower anymore. Headlining the event are Shigeru Matsuzaki, Yuya Tegoshi, BNK48, Stamp Apiwat, and more.
As the chill breeze blows, feel free to vacate to the dance floor as it becomes significantly hotter with Bangkok Invaders in the house. DJ Ono, DJ Buddah, along with MC Big Calo will be making sure you’re up on your toes all night, and always in the mood to order more shots for the table.
A dinner buffet full of international favourites, and an Arthur Conan Boyle-inspired play at the same time? Count us in. The Return of Sherlock Holmes stars Nigel Miles Thomas from Doctor Who and Daniel Foley from Coronation Street, along with original musical numbers from Roi Robertson (The Killing Joke). It’s like a Broadway performance coming to Bangkok.
It’s a galaxy full of flavours, for you’ll be tasting the expertise of five award-winning chefs from Ciel Bleu, Yamazato, and The Okura Prestige. This exclusive six-course dinner will raise funds towards the S.O.S Children’s Villages in Thailand initiative, so you know the money you spend will be put towards good cause.
Come to Siri House this Saturday for an afternoon focused on cannabis. Shop for some CBD products and attend workshops organised by Bloom, grab some goodies provided by Broccoli Reserve, and sip some wine supplied by Naturalista and Kacha. The THB 420 ticket includes participation in a surprise giveaway.
Bring your best salsa moves to Havana Social’s competition and stand a chance to win a one night stay at Fraiser Suites Hotel and a dining voucher at Above Eleven. The THB 400 entry ticket already includes one drink for that extra courage. If you’re new to salsa, arrive at 8pm for free dance lessons by their dance instructor, Alex Teodorescu.
Seems like your Sunday night is getting a little gayer with three rounds of drag performances by the drag excellences Srimala, Amadiva, Bandit, and more. Get one extra classic cocktail if you arrive before 9pm. So werk, slay, strut, yes gawd mama fierce the house down boots, etc. etc.
This month, millions of people around the world gather to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. See what it’s all out with delicious Indian cuisine and cocktails specially crafted for the event—there’s a menu for non-vegetarians and another for vegetarians, too! You will also get to feast your eyes on Bollywood performances and get a henna tattoo, which provides all the more reasons to attend.