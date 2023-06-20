Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening in the upcoming week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Ya’ll ain’t ready for all this. It seems a lot of icons of the F&B industry are in Bangkok this week. Get ready to go out and have amazing meals, then a couple of inventive drinks after—maybe go for a midsommar party at the end of the week. Nothing screams good vibes only more than this, well, except your wallet, but we can worry about that later.

[Hero image credit: Siwilai Sound Club/Facebook; featured image credit: Rogue Affair Bar Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 20-26 June 2023

Bisou x Lounys (World Music Day)

Bisou Bangkok and Mozart Advisory have collaborated with French artist Lounys to host his first ever solo art show in Bangkok in celebration of World Music Day (Fête de la Musique). Attendees can expect only the best food, music, and, of course, art all around.

The event will be on 21 June. You can find more information at Bisou Bangkok.

London Essence Co. guest shift at Lennon’s

Luxurious distilled mixer maker London Essence is making its Thailand debut. Please welcome to the stage Colin Chia (Nutmeg & Clove Singapore and founder of Diageo World Class program), Natalie Lau (previous bar manager of Old Man), and Australian bar industry veteran Kevin Clark. One night only. You know what to do.

The guest shift will be on 21 June. You can find more information at Lennon’s.

Dario Knox bar takeover at Rabbit Hole

Dario Knox is one of the most well-recognised legends in the global bar scene, and we’re not just saying that to hype him up. As a consultant, he has brought five bars to Asia’s 50 Best, two to Top 500 Bars, and one to the World’s 100 Best Bars. Let’s just say he knows his way around a cocktail, and he’ll be at Rabbit Hole for one night only.

The guest shift will be on 21 June. You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

Pride Ride with Champ & Busara at Native Cycle

Native is collaborating with ALLY to bring you a safe space to ride in honour of the LGBTQ+ community. They’re offering us a chance to ride to the “top hits from you favourite queer artists such as Sam Smith, Sia and Lady Gaga”… wait, Lady Gaga’s queer? Anyway, cool, and the dress code is rainbow and fluid…wait, fluid? Book your spot and find out.

The Pride Ride is on 21 June. You can find more information at Native Cycle.

Midsummer Night’s Dream bar takeover at Rogue Affair

From the bar filled with red interiors, to the bar filled with red neon lights, JJ and Plug of Midsummer Night’s Dream will be behind the bar of Rogue Affair for one night only. Expect gorgeous gin and whisky-based cocktails, as well as good vibes all around. Don’t be afraid to challenge the bartenders for a poker match afterwards.

The guest shift is on 22 June. You can find more information at Rogue Affair.

Kurakami Kaori guest shift at Lost in Thaislation

Please welcome to the bar: Kurakami Kaori, head bartender of the legendary Bar High-Five, Tokyo. It will be her first time as a guest bartender in Thailand, and this will be the first guest shift Lost in Thaislation has ever hosted. Pop by and have a drink, or two, or the whole flight for a special price.

The bar takeover will be on 22 June. You can find more information at Lost in Thaislation.

Bondipity and Club Patongko at Siwilai Sound Club

Many enjoy the sweet sounds of live music, while others appreciate a good DJ session. Siwilai Sound Club is having both at the same time for one evening. The first floor will be taken over by the soulful Bondipity and their Robert Glasper tribute performance, while the second floor will see Club Patongko in action as they bring in the nostalgic tunes of the ’90s to ’00s.

The music-filled night will be on 23 June. You can find more information at Siwilai Sound Club.

Chef Lee Man Sing of Hong Kong at Mott 32

Culinary master and executive chef of Mott 32 group Lee Man Sing is joining the Bangkok kitchen team for this limited-time experience. The mouthwatering set menu begins with drunken mantis shrimp in Chinese wine and barbecue Iberico pork, and is then followed by snow crab, baked cod, Peking duck, among many other premium delicacies.

The gastronomic journey is available from 23 June – 2 July. You can find more information at Mott 32.

Midsommar Party at Villa Frantzén

In collaboration with Soho House, Villa Frantzén is throwing a midsommar party that luckily, doesn’t involve Florence Pugh getting cheated on. There will be herbalist and floral workshops, followed by drinks and good food provided by the Villa Frantzén kitchen, then the Maypole will be erected in the garden to the beats provided by DJ Sebastian De La Cruz.

The party will be on 24 June. You can find more information at Villa Frantzén.