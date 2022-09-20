What to do in Bangkok: 20-26 September

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
8 events to attend this 20-26 September 2022
In this case, das is dein bier, for The Londoner is celebrating Oktoberfest as the Germans do. Try the special menu specially crafted for the event, including pretzels, schweinshaxen, flammekueche, and more. Guests can also experience the Hofbräu München Oktoberfestbier, a full-bodied 6.3% abv beer with fine hop aroma and slightly sweet finish.
One of our favourite brunch spots is turning three this Wednesday, and they’re celebrating the occasion with a night of scrumptious bites and refreshing drinks. Plus, the DJs will be on their station from 7pm onwards playing old-school hiphop, as well as throwback pop and R&B, so be ready to get down On The Floor and climb those Waterfalls.
Thursdays are quiz nights at The Deck, and they’re calling everyone who is up to the challenge. You can join as both individuals and in groups, and are entitled to fabulous rewards if you have what it takes. The best part: it’s totally free to enter—just be sure to book in advance.
This Thursday, Yui Truluv will be behind the DJ station dishing out your throwback favourites. House classics, disco, 90s, 00s—you name it. If you’re coming in groups of five upwards, you’re also entitled to a 50% off deal on the house pour bottle. Come on down to shake your groove thing, and show everybody your signature move that’s so, so, so scandalous.
Now that’s a title that catches the eye. For THB 599 only, it’s free-flow alcohol from 6-9pm. They have an array of beers, gorgeous cocktails, red and white wines, as well as soju just waiting for you. The deal can’t really get any sweeter than this.
For one night only, Soi Dogs & Boris Rubin will be taking over the sounds in Maggie Choo’s. Watch the iconic 1930s Shanghai-themed venue be flooded with signature deep, dub, minimal house and breaks style using their signature underground dance discs. Grab a drink and dance the night away as you welcome the weekend.
Be their guests for an evening of magic and wonder, as for the first time in forever, Sarnies Sukhumvit is holding a live music session full of your Disney favourites. Tag your friends and bring your family (because Mother knows best) for a trip down the memory lane—be prepared for great Japanese fusion food, lovely drinks, and tunes so good it will make you feel un poco loco.
End your week the right way with some R&R you deserve. ASAI Bangkok Chinatown is inviting us all to a relaxing yoga session, with complimentary açaí bowl or yogurt with fresh berry granola and infused water. It’s a way to recharge the mind, freshen up the body, and make you feel just a little more ready to battle Monday just ahead.