Why do birds suddenly appear every time you are near? Just like me, they long to be out and about in Bangkok for the week. For foodies, there are an abundance of delicious destinations that await to entertain your taste buds. For alcohol enthusiasts, there’s great music and guest shifts that will surely impress and entertain you all evening. Let’s see where to go.

[Hero and featured image credit: JW Marriott]

What to do in Bangkok: 21-27 March 2023

“Harvest to Plate” at Scarlett Bangkok

Our friends at Scarlett are putting extra emphasis on fine ingredients for their bi-monthly deal. They’re choosing only the best ingredients for each dish—the vegetables are grown locally, the seafood is sourced with biodiversity in mind, and the meat is from high-welfare farms with organic feed. Try the duck rillette with duck sourced from Khao Yai, the grouper papillote sourced from Surat Thani, and delicious kale and hummus salad, with veggies from Pathum Thani. You’ll taste the freshness in each bite.

“Harvest to Plate” will be available until 3o April. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Sago House x Eclipse Bar Takeover at Ms.Jigger

Singapore is in the house tonight, as two amazing mixologists will be taking over the bar at Ms.Jigger. Lil Naz of No. 31 on Asia’s 50 Best Bar Sago House, along with Niza from Eclipse restaurant are arriving with a special menu crafted for the night. Expect nothing but the most inventive drinks.

The guest shift will be on 21 March. You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

Chef Mauro Colagreco returns to Côte

That’s right, the one and only Chef Mauro Colagreco of Côte by Mauro Colagreco will be in town, taking over the kitchen just in time before they close for renovations soon. Expect nothing but the best utilisation of locally-sourced ingredients and the unmatched display of expertise that translate into the flavours of a Mediterranean spring time. Be sure to reserve seats in advance.

The visit will be on 22-23 March. You can find more information at Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

JW Asia Chef’s Series: Taste of Vietnam

In collaboration with JW Marriott Hanoi, the authentic tastes of Vietnam will be available for a limited time at JW Cafe. The decadent creations of Chef Huong Nyugen, from bun cha to pho, are going to be part of their international lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch buffet. If you’re a fan of Vietnamese cuisine, it’s simply an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

The creations will be available from 22-26 March. You can find more information at JW Marriott Bangkok.



Latin Night at Flamenco Bangkok

Siam Cubano will be in the house—that’s already a good enough reason to book yourself and your company a table. Light the dance floor on fire as the Latin tunes are in the air. They’re giving out free bubbles for all from 7-8pm. Just leave your car and take a cab home.

The themed night will be on 22 March. You can find more information at Flamenco Bangkok.

Open Market: Leica Collectibles Weekend Market 2023

Leica lovers unite—Open House co-living space at Central Embassy will be transformed into an open market filled with everything Leica. Whether you’re looking to grab one yourself, wanting some tips and techniques from experts, or bringing in your old Leicas to be looked at by professionals, there’s everything you need in this event.

The market will be on 24-26 March. You can find more information at Central Embassy.

Rocken Roll at Maggie Choo’s

Bop your head to the sounds of rock and roll that will be taking over the air of Maggie Choo’s this Friday. The Chocolate Cosmos band is performing live, and there will be an exciting performance by the girls of Maggie Choo’s at 9pm. A great way to end your week for sure.

The event will be on 24 March. You can find more information at Maggie Choo’s.

Allen Fang Bar Takeover at St. Regis Bar

Winner of World Class Competition 2022 China Allen Fang will be holding a guest shift at the St. Regis Bar for one night only. You’ll get to taste the unique flavours of Shanghai as you’re looking at the gorgeous views of the Bangkok skyline. It’s certainly an opportunity you won’t get to savour everyday, so book in advance.

The guest shift will be on 25 March. You can find more information at St. Regis Bar.

Sarnies Night Live presents Brothers Trio

The sweet sounds of jazz might just be the best thing to properly start your week. This Sunday, the Brothers Trio will be at Sarnies for the evening. Coupled with the good food and drinks offered at the venue, the vibes will be through the roof.

The live session will be on 26 March. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.