What to do in Bangkok: 23-29 August

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
It’s the last week of the month, and you know what that means—it’s time to party. This week’s list of events is just perfect for those looking for a good time. However you want to spend the evening, from a quiet, laidback session with a nice cocktail in hand, to letting loose on the dance floor (also with a drink in hand), we’ve got you covered.
Plus, if you enjoy bar takeovers, there’s quite a couple of them for this week alone. We’re surprised at the number as well, but can’t complain at all.
[Hero and featured image credit: Iron Balls Parlour & Saloon/Facebook]
8 events to attend in Bangkok from 23-29 August
Jump To / Table of Contents
The ’80s are iconic for many things—the big perms, the padded shoulders, and, of course, the catchy synth solos. For one night, The Black Cabin is bringing us back to the era, with songs from the hit series Stranger Things, among other ’80s hits. Entry is free of charge, so grab those velvet tracksuits and get ready to run up that hill.
Alcohol enthusiasts will know the smooth, malty goodness of Monkey Shoulder. This Thursday, they’re sending over their brand ambassador, Tao Dykins, to take over the bar at Iron Balls for one night. Enjoy five new items crafted specifically for this event, and bop to the tunes by DJ Jules Blons. Be sure to book, as seats fill up quickly.
If one guest shift isn’t enough, here’s two at the same time. Ken Ronnarong is the trade ambassador for Bacardi Thailand, and Pok Praphakorn is the winner of 2021 Bacardi Legacy Cocktail competition and one of the great bartenders of Find The Locker Room. They are joining forces for this one evening to showcase their skills and craft some special cocktails that will be hard to wipe from memory.
The Emperor’s Secret is featuring a Throwback Thursday with Yui Truluv at the DJ station. From house classics to disco—this party will certainly bring some nostalgic bops. If you want to sing those songs at the top of your lungs with your friends, you can also book a VIP table for an exclusive, intimate experience.
It’s one of the most flamboyant and inclusive parties in the city. Come have a drink, sing along to your favourite anthems, and watch the dolls come to slay. If you’re feeling fun, there will be games onstage where you can win fabulous prizes. Plus, entry is free of charge, and happy hour will be on. So grab those heels, feel your oats, and show others that groove really is in the heart.
Firefly Bar is a gorgeous, intimate retro-European bar at the Sindhorn Kempinski. This Friday, Ping Rojanat Chareonsri of Find The Locker Room will be shaking and stirring up a storm, showcasing why he is considered by many to be one of the city’s most exciting mixologists. The special menu will feature original cocktails with surprising homemade ingredients and a dash of love—a combo we know and adore.
Pool parties are their own unique kind of fun, and space-themed parties never fail to get your feet moving. SO/ Bangkok just mashed the two ideas together, and the result is a pool party that is quite out of this world. Eight hours of intergalatic beats, colourful lights, and premium drinks—whatever Katy Perry was feeling flying through space back in 2010 with Kanye, you’ll feel that too.
If you’re out partying too hard and almost forgot to bring girls for the family, this event is just for you. Your family, colleagues, boss, and more, will certainly appreciate freshly baked mooncakes, placed carefully in beautiful packaging, with decadent flavours filled to the brim. You can also order a gorgeous bouquet for the occasion along with the pastries. With gifts this perfect, your name might just be included back in the will again.