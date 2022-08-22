What to do in Bangkok: 23-29 August

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

It’s the last week of the month, and you know what that means—it’s time to party. This week’s list of events is just perfect for those looking for a good time. However you want to spend the evening, from a quiet, laidback session with a nice cocktail in hand, to letting loose on the dance floor (also with a drink in hand), we’ve got you covered.

Plus, if you enjoy bar takeovers, there’s quite a couple of them for this week alone. We’re surprised at the number as well, but can’t complain at all.

[Hero and featured image credit: Iron Balls Parlour & Saloon/Facebook]

8 events to attend in Bangkok from 23-29 August